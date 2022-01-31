TCU Men's Basketball: TCU Topples Tigers

TCU pulled off one of their best wins of the season on Saturday when they upset No. 19 LSU, 77-68, at Schollmaier Arena in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Horned Frogs (14-4, 3-3) scored their highest point output since beginning conference play back in mid-December. That's a fine accomplishment, but it's even more impressive when you consider LSU (16-5, 4-4) was allowing just 58.4 points per game coming into the game.

TCU didn't seem to mind as they breached 70 points– the first time the Tigers allowed that mark on the year.

Stop us if you've heard this one before, but Mike Miles paced the team in scoring with 19 points. Miles added eight rebounds and six assists to his highest point total in seven games.

Miles led the team in points, rebounds, and assists in this one.

He was complemented by Chuck O'Bannon, who got back on track from beyond the arc, hitting three of four three-pointers. O'Bannon finished with career-high 19. Guard Damon Baugh also scored double-digits with 14 points of his own.

It was a back-and-forth first half and TCU closed out the opening half with a 7-0 run. They went into halftime with a game-high 38-29 lead.

From that point on, TCU never gave the lead back.

O'Bannon hit all three of his shots from downtown in a row and opened the second half on a scorching 12-5 run. TCU pushed the game out of reach with 6:51 left to play coming off a 10-1 run and a nine point lead.

The Frogs improved to 5-4 all-time in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. They also picked up their second ranked win of the season (also beat No. 16 Iowa State).

Next, TCU travels to face Oklahoma (13-8, 3-5) on Monday night to resume conference play. Tipoff is at 8:00 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

