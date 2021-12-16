TCU Men's Basketball: Jamie Dixon Press Conference - December 15

TCU Men’s Basketball head coach Jamie Dixon held a press conference this week to address the media as they are getting for a road game against Georgetown this Saturday. Coach Dixon is ready for their match-up against another school from a major conference for the third game in a row. He stated, “Heading into this game, I was able to watch them face up against UMBC and Syracuse, so they are coming off two great wins over some great opponents. I told my guys we got a win over a Pac-12 team in Utah, an SEC team in Texas A&M. Now let’s go get one over a big east team. That our mentality moving forward in this stretch of the season.”

Coach Dixon was asked what does Georgetown mean to this generation, and he responded respectfully talking about some of the greats of basketball that have been there like Patrick Ewing, Chris Mullins, and Allen Iverson. He stated, “I don’t know. Hopefully, I don’t have to explain to Patrick Ewing what Georgetown should mean to this generation. Georgetown has a lot of history with players like Patrick Ewing and Chris Mullins and many others. As well as coaches they had that has brought the program a lot of success. It’s the Big East and the tradition it has. It built college basketball.”

For injuries, it has been about the same for the Horned Frogs as Coach stated, “Health-wise, We are still missing Max Evans with his shoulder, and he is slowly trying to get back to it. Shahada Wells has been out as well with his knees. But, our other 10 guys are getting better every single day, getting stronger, so we’re ready to get more from them. Of course, Damion Baugh, not having him early slowed us down a bit. Mike Miles was sick so he didn’t practice early on this week.” The Frogs are rolling, and they are looking well. Of course, there are areas they need to improve in as Coach Dixon said, “I think we are finding ourselves offensively and defensively. We are adjusting and we are getting jump shots so that we can get be a threat all around. We have to shoot it better, but we are coming around.”

Mike Miles and Emmanuel Miller have been two consistent standouts for TCU men’s basketball so far. Miles has been getting over 30 minutes a game, and Coach had a statement on the adjustment for Mike’s minutes, “We like to keep him at 30, but different situations a rise so we have to adjust. With max and shahada being out his minutes go up. We have to work on our sets as well with Micah and chuck running that guard position as well. We’re making adjustments.” He also talked about Mike’s recent play as he said, “Well, I think we are finding that we are developing some other scorers. Injuries has slowed us down early on. We are still in the middle of it. We don’t need him to be the leading scorer every night of course. But Mike he is learning. A&M likes to trap off of ball screens, so it’s adjusting and evolving for us as a team. We have to continue to attack in transition. That’s where other guys can score.”

For Emmanuel, Coach Dixon spoke highly on how he is developing in the guard he is supposed to be. “He’s played the 5 spot at A&M, but we are developing him into a true guard. He brings a lot of tangibles to the table. But that’s what we do here. We develop guards, and they get better and better. He has gotten better at guard play offensively and defensively. He represents TCU well.”

Everyone is getting better; TCU men’s hoops is a team to be reckoned with. They are in one of the toughest conferences, and they have been coming away with some great wins, which says a lot about what is in store for TCU and the Big 12. Coach Dixon said, “We got the stats over the last six years that this league of the Big 12 is the best league to play in. the toughest league to play in. we look into the future with adding BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati, and Houston. And you take out the teams that are leaving and we are still the best league. Based on what see so far. Each team is continually getting better, and we are getting better.” Watch out, the Horned Frogs are really jumping out of the gym.

