TCU Men's Basketball: Austin Peay and Oral Roberts Recap

TCU has proven to show their defensive identity. That's how Coach Jamie Dixon wants his to be known, as he stated that at the beginning of the season.

TCU Men’s Basketball improved to 6-1 on the year. The Horned Frogs finished 2-0 this week. A lot has happened this week. Dixon got his 100th win as head coach at TCU last Wednesday night in the win over Pepperdine. Micah Peavy got to play against his brother DJ Peavy of Austin Peay for the first time. Ohh, and lets not forget the big man, Eddie Lampkin, almost brought down the house with a two hand slam.

In the first game, a double-double by Lampkin and another big rebounding effort from the Horned Frogs led TCU to a 68-51 win over Austin Peay on Monday.

As a team, TCU (5-1) had 51 rebounds and held Austin Peay (3-3) to 30. It was the Horned Frogs’ third time this season that they’ve outrebounded their opponent by more than 20.

Mike Miles converts a 3-point shot in the win over Austin Peay. Photo: ©️Barry Lewis

Outside of the opening minute, TCU led the entire game and held an eight-point lead at halftime, 34-26. The Horned Frogs had 27 rebounds at the half, and all but 12 of their 34 points came in the paint. TCU expanded its lead to 21 points with a 17-1 run early in the second half. The Frogs led 51-30 with 14 minutes to play. TCU’s biggest lead of 23 came after a pair of Damion Baugh free throws with 10:34 remaining. The +21 rebounding margin was the third-best of the season for the Horned Frogs who outrebounded Southern Miss by 26 and McNeese by 23. The Frogs recorded a season-low eight turnovers. It was their second-straight game with less than 10 turnovers. Mike Miles scored 12 points. He has scored in double-figures in all six games this season. Lampkin recorded his first career double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. TCU received points from 10 of its 11 players. All 11 players recorded at least two rebounds.

In the second game. TCU put on a show defensively. Although they didn’t shoot it well, they definitely played well together. TCU’s defense held Oral Roberts to its lowest scoring output of the season in a 71-63 win on Thursday.

Before the game with Oral Roberts, Jamie Dixon was honored for his 100th win at TCU. He becomes the fifth coach in program history to reach this milestone and the third fastest to do so. Photo: ©️Barry Lewis

The Horned Frogs held the Golden Eagles to 24 points below their season average of 87.4 points per game. Mike Miles caught fire late to score 13 points, tying Damion Baugh for team-high honors. Miles also tied a career high with seven assists.

ORU got to within six points on the sixth 3-pointer by Preseason All-American Max Abmas, but a steal and dunk by Emanuel Miller with 14 seconds left pushed the lead to eight points. Abmas finished with 20 points, just under his season average of 24.5, which ranks in the top 10 nationally.

Baugh recorded 13 points, four rebounds, three steals, and one block, all season highs. Chuck O’Bannon tied his season-high with 12 points and recorded a season-high three steals. After being held without a field goal for the first 30 minutes of the game, Miles scored 13 points. He has scored in double-figures in all seven games this season.

TCU will face Utah on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Simmons Bank Showdown, held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. The game will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

