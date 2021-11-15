TCU Men's Basketball: Upcoming Opponents - Week of Nov. 15

TCU men’s basketball has two more home games this week. Monday night at 7 p.m. they play Southern Miss, and that game will be aired on Big 12 now on ESPN +. TCU will attempt to start its season 2-0 for the eighth-straight season.

Southern Miss is coming off a 66-45 loss to Louisiana Friday, following an 81-67 win over William Carey on Tuesday. The Golden Eagles are led by Tae Hardy’s 22 points per game. The guard had 30 against William Carey. Forward Isaih Moore is averaging 14.5 points and 9.0 rebounds.

TCU is looking to break this series tie with Southern Miss and show them who is top dog. With all due respect to Southern Miss, TCU is just hungry for more wins. They want to overcome every opponent. The all-time series is tied 3-3 with each team winning three games at home. TCU and Southern Miss played when the two were in Conference USA at the same time from 2002-2005. TCU is 164-143 all-time against current C-USA members.

TCU continues a three-game homestand to open the season on Thursday against Nicholls State at 7 p.m. The game will be on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Nicholls State has their hands full this week. Going into the match up, they’re 3-0. On Monday, they face off against the defending national champions in Baylor. Then travel to Fort Dixon to try to take on the leaping Horned Frogs. Nicholls is a team that is undersized compared to TCU, yet they are a scrappy team that works hard for extra possessions. Ty Gordon is there leading scoring with 18 points per game, shooting 63% from the field. And Latrell Jones for Nicholls is their second leading scorer with 13.3 points per game and he is shooting 62 % from the field as well. But this TCU men’s hoop squad doesn’t back down and they will bring the fight.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!