TCU Men's Basketball: Upcoming Opponents - Nov. 29

TCU returns home at Fort Dixon in Schollmaier Arena to face Austin Peay on Monday at 7 p.m. The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

TCU Men’s basketball makes it back after the SoCal Challenge and got to enjoy their Thanksgiving. Now its time for them to ready-up for this week's games. TCU will play Austin Peay for the first time on Monday at 7 p.m. in Schollmaier Arena. The game will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Last week when TCU played away, they took care of business in their last game. A team-high 16 points from Mike Miles and a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds from Emanuel Miller helped Jamie Dixon win his 100th game at TCU, a 73-64 win over Pepperdine on Wednesday. It was the second game of the SoCal Challenge.

Going into this game, TCU is finally getting some notice in some of their strong areas on the court. The Horned Frogs rank second in the Big 12 and 10th nationally with 15.2 offensive rebounds per game. Mike Miles has been a offensive guru, almost like James Harden when he was with the Houston Rockets. He scored in double figures in every game this season and ranks third in the Big 12 in scoring at 16.8 points per game. His 4.6 assists per game rank third. Emanuel Miller has been one of the best glass cleaners so far as he leads a class of eight newcomers. His 8.6 rebounds per game leads the Big 12 as does his 3.8 offensive rebounds per game, which also ranks 14th nationally.

Austin Peay is 3-2 on the season and has won two-straight games. The Governors are coming off a 69-67 win at Howard on Friday. On Nov. 20, APSU won at Dayton, 87-81. The Flyers then defeated No. 4 Kansas on Friday.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett leads the team in scoring with 15.8 and rebounding with 9.8. He’s coming off 14 points and 10 rebounds against Howard, including the game-winning basket. DJ Peavy is the older brother of TCU’s Micah Peavy. It will be the first time that DJ and Micah will play against each other. This will also be the first time TCU plays against Austin Peay. Lets see if the Horned Frogs can show them how its done.

Then on Thursday is another home game for TCU as they host Oral Roberts at 7 p.m. Oral Roberts has a game before this against their cross town nemesis, Tulsa. Oral Roberts is 3-3 on the year so far. They are a basketball team that can light up, as they average 87.5 points per game as a team. And as a team, they also shoot 43.9 percent from the field, and shooting 37.3 percent from three point land.

One of Oral Roberts leading scorers is Max Abmas. He led the Golden Eagles last year on a good run in March Madness. He is also on the Naismith National Player of the Year Watch List as he averages 19.2 points per game. Their second leading score is Isaac McBride as he puts 13.2 points per game. Oral Roberts has a lot of guys that can put the ball in the hole, so this is another good test as the Horned Frogs continue to improve.

