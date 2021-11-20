TCU Men's Basketball: Big Comeback Gets TCU to 3-0

After a pair of wins in the second week of the men's basketball season, head coach Jamie Dixon improves to a career mark of 99-71 at TCU. This coming week, Dixon has the opportunity to become just the fifth TCU men's basketball coach to win 100 games.

The road to wins 98 and 99 weren't without their toils, however.

The Horned Frogs kicked off Monday with a healthy 83-51 victory over Southern Miss. TCU pounded the boards once again, out rebounding the Golden Eagles 53-27. Sophomore Mike Miles Jr. led the way with 20 points, his second 20-point outing in the first two games of the year.

Emanuel Miller recorded another triple double and the TCU bench outscored Southern Miss 29-6.

That was as easy as the week got for TCU.

On Thursday, the Frogs welcomed Nicholls to Schollmaier Arena. The Colonels controlled the first half and the start of the second half to get ahead by 13 points. The lead was sparked by a 24-8 run in the first half.

Three minutes into the second half, Nicholls grew their lead to 13 – their largest of the night.

The Frogs caught fire offensively and posted a 13-0 run, topped by a JaKobe Coles three. The 13-0 run continued into a 22-3 run to give TCU a 47-41 lead with just over seven minutes left in the game. From there, the Frogs outpaced Nicholls to the finish line to win the game 63-50.

The comeback is TCU's largest since 2016.

Miles led the team in scoring for the third straight game to open the season with 16. Sophomore Micah Peavy added 10 points, his second double-digit outing of the young season. Peavy also had three steals and six rebounds, both tied for the team lead on the night.

Ball security was a big issue on both sides, with the two teams combining for 34 turnovers (TCU 15, Nicholls 19), but the Colonels also committed 22 fouls.

While the Frogs have a lot to work on– namely free throw shooting– they've jumped out to another 3-0 start. Dixon improves his record in November to 40-4.

TCU hits the road for the SoCal Challenge this week in San Juan Capistrano, California. There, they face Santa Clara on Monday at 9:30 p.m. and Pepperdine on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. The games will be broadcast on CBSSN.

