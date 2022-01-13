Back to Form:  TCU Women's and Men's Basketball Return from COVID Hiatus

It's good to be back. TCU men's basketball took on No. 1-ranked Baylor last Saturday, and though they lost, they put up a great fight, actually leading at the half by six points. And last night, in a nail-biter, they managed to defeat Kansas State in Manhattan 60-57, thanks to a late 3-pointer by Damion Baugh. These games, one an honorable defeat and the other a narrow victory (but, as we know, a win's a win) come as welcome news following an 18-day break due to COVID.

Last night's victory brings the Frogs' record to 11-2.

Meanwhile, the ladies have also performed impressively, winning their own nail-biter against OSU 64-63 last night. The victory comes as a welcome improvement after their last defeat against the Kansas Jayhawks 78-72 last Monday. Originally scheduled to play Baylor on January 6th, a game postponed due to COVID, TCU will travel to Waco on February 16th. Originally scheduled to play West Virginia on that day, they will now be meeting them on the road on January 25th, then at home on February 2nd.

Top performers of the night included Tavy Diggs, with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 steals. Lauren Heard scored 20 points, with 5 rebounds, and 4 assists. Okako Adika scored 15 points, with 8 rebounds. And Michelle Berry scored 8 points, with 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

The women's basketball team's record currently stands at 5-7.

Hopefully, the pandemic will spare both teams further disruptions while they enjoy their hard-won victories.

