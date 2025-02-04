TCU’s Van Lith and Prince Earn National Honors, Van Lith Wins Big 12 POTW
TCU women’s basketball continues to make headlines as two of its standout players, Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince, have been recognized among the nation's best. The duo has been named to the Ann Meyers-Drysdale National Player of the Year midseason watch list, placing them among an elite group of 50 players contending for the prestigious honor.
This recognition solidifies TCU’s place among the top programs in the country, as the Horned Frogs join just a handful of teams, including powerhouses like LSU, Texas, and UConn, with multiple players on the list.
Van Lith and Prince had already garnered national attention earlier in the season when both were named Ann Meyers-Drysdale National Players of the Week following key wins over Notre Dame and South Florida.
Van Lith has been a dynamic force for TCU, averaging 18.7 points, six assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game. Her ability to distribute the ball efficiently has her ranked in the top 15 nationally in assists. Meanwhile, Prince has dominated the paint, leading the nation in blocked shots while maintaining an impressive streak of 20-point performances in conference play.
On Monday, Van Lith was also named as one of the ten national finalists for the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award. Finalists were selected by members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
In addition to this national recognition, Van Lith was named the Big 12 Co-Player of the Week after leading TCU to a crucial 82-69 victory over Iowa State. She delivered a stellar performance, scoring a season-high 28 points, dishing out eight assists, and grabbing five rebounds.
With TCU’s continued success and these standout performances, Van Lith and Prince are proving to be among the most impactful players in college basketball this season. Their contributions will be essential as the Horned Frogs push for further success in the Big 12 and beyond.
