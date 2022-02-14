Skip to main content
TCU Men's Basketball Loses Shootout To Red Raiders

TCU Men's Basketball Loses Shootout To Red Raiders

Sloppy play was TCU's undoing against No. 9 Texas Tech in a 82-69 loss on Saturday in Lubbock.

© Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Sloppy play was TCU's undoing against No. 9 Texas Tech in a 82-69 loss on Saturday in Lubbock.

Lubbock isn't an easy place to win a basketball game, especially against a top-10 Texas Tech (19-6, 8-4) squad on a roll. However, 20 turnovers and a host of fouls didn't help TCU's cause in a 82-69 loss on Saturday.

Until halftime, this game was close and the Frogs (16-6, 5-5) went into the break with a 40-37 lead. They hit six of their first 10 three pointers and everything was going right for them. Everything unraveled in the second half, with TCU being outscored 45-29.

13 of TCU's 20 turnovers came in the second half. They also committed 20 fouls in the game, leading to Texas Tech attempting 29 free throws (made 21). Combined with 27 TCU attempts from beyond the arc, it wasn't a winning formula.

Mike Miles returned to the lineup after missing the last two games with a wrist injury. He didn't miss a beat, leading the Frogs with 16 points.

USATSI_17671622

Read More

Damion Baugh– who is coming off a Big 12 newcomer of the month award– was the second-leading scorer with 14. Baugh also added four assists and four rebounds. Eddie Lampkin Jr. led the team in rebounds (eight) and there wasn't much to write home about elsewhere.

Tech had four players score double-digits, led by Terrence Shannon Jr. (20 points).

While TCU's defense bled points, their offense was efficient. They tied a season-high for three pointers made, scored their most first-half points in a conference game this season, and shot 40.7% from beyond the arc (best against the Big 12 this season).

TCU returns to Fort Worth on Tuesday night to face Iowa State (16-9, 3-9). Tipoff is at 8:00 p.m. CT and the game will be featured on ESPNU.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

USATSI_17672600
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball Loses Shootout To Red Raiders

1 minute ago
B845569F-322B-4D62-ADB6-7AFD84EA0F39
Mem'ries Sweet

The Screwed Tape Letters: For Love of the Game

8 minutes ago
Feb 12, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Adam Flagler (10) shoots a three point shot against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Ferrell Center
Basketball

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Saturday Rundown: Top Three Hold Serve

22 hours ago
@TCU Men's Basketball twitter- Chuck O'Bannon shooting
Basketball

Men's Basketball: How to Watch TCU at Texas Tech

Feb 12, 2022
Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Travin Howard is introduced before playing the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium.
Frogs in the Pros

TCU Horned Frogs in Super Bowl LVI

Feb 12, 2022
Twitter: @TCUBasketball
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball: Preview at # 9 Texas Tech

Feb 12, 2022
© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Men's Basketball Saturday's Key Games to Watch

Feb 12, 2022
Twitter: @TCUWBasketball
Basketball

TCU Women's Basketball: Preview vs. # 9 Iowa State

Feb 12, 2022