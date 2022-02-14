TCU Men's Basketball Loses Shootout To Red Raiders

Lubbock isn't an easy place to win a basketball game, especially against a top-10 Texas Tech (19-6, 8-4) squad on a roll. However, 20 turnovers and a host of fouls didn't help TCU's cause in a 82-69 loss on Saturday.

Until halftime, this game was close and the Frogs (16-6, 5-5) went into the break with a 40-37 lead. They hit six of their first 10 three pointers and everything was going right for them. Everything unraveled in the second half, with TCU being outscored 45-29.

13 of TCU's 20 turnovers came in the second half. They also committed 20 fouls in the game, leading to Texas Tech attempting 29 free throws (made 21). Combined with 27 TCU attempts from beyond the arc, it wasn't a winning formula.

Mike Miles returned to the lineup after missing the last two games with a wrist injury. He didn't miss a beat, leading the Frogs with 16 points.

Damion Baugh– who is coming off a Big 12 newcomer of the month award– was the second-leading scorer with 14. Baugh also added four assists and four rebounds. Eddie Lampkin Jr. led the team in rebounds (eight) and there wasn't much to write home about elsewhere.

Tech had four players score double-digits, led by Terrence Shannon Jr. (20 points).

While TCU's defense bled points, their offense was efficient. They tied a season-high for three pointers made, scored their most first-half points in a conference game this season, and shot 40.7% from beyond the arc (best against the Big 12 this season).

TCU returns to Fort Worth on Tuesday night to face Iowa State (16-9, 3-9). Tipoff is at 8:00 p.m. CT and the game will be featured on ESPNU.

