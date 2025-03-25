TCU WBB: Head Coach Mark Campbell Announced as Finalist for Naismith Award
Mark Campbell is one of the four finalists remaining for the award; the other finalists are Lindsay Gottlieb (USC), Dawn Staley (South Carolina), and Cori Close (UCLA).
Campbell is the first coach in school history to lead the Horned Frogs to the Sweet Sixteen in women's basketball. The game against Louisville had the largest crowd ever at a TCU home women’s sporting event, with 7,494 fans.
Campbell guided TCU to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 15 years and secured the program's first-ever NCAA Regional host site after capturing both the Big 12 regular season and tournament championships. This feat comes just two years after the 2022-23 season when the Horned Frogs finished with an 8-23 overall record and 1-17 in conference play.
Campbell led TCU to become only the second team in Big 12 history to win a regular-season title within two seasons of finishing last place in the conference. Under Campbell's guidance, the Horned Frogs achieved a 6-2 record against top 25 teams this season and climbed to the highest AP Top 25 ranking in program history, reaching 8th place.
The winner of the award will be announced on April 2 during the Final Four weekend.
No. 2 seed TCU will face No. 3 seed Notre Dame, a rematch of a game the Frogs won in November, on Saturday, March 29, in Birmingham, AL.