TCU Women's Basketball: Recap at Iowa State

The Horned Frogs get blown away by the Cyclones as they lose big.

The TCU Horned Frogs opened Big 12 Conference play with a road loss to No. 12-ranked Iowa State, 78-47, Saturday afternoon at Hilton Coliseum.

Both teams traded buckets to open the game, but TCU got into early foul trouble and that led to the Cyclones going to the free throw line 18 times in the first half. ISU drained 15-of-18 from the charity stripe and took a 38-18 lead into the break.

The Horned Frogs managed to close out the first quarter with a 5-1 run, which included a three-pointer from Michelle Berry, but ISU countered with an 8-2 run to open the second quarter.

TCU had its better quarter of the afternoon, pouring in 19 points – a point more than all of the first half combined – but, the Cyclones managed to pour in 22 points and push its lead to 23 points, up 60-37.

Tavy Diggs scored 10 of her team-high 17 points in the third quarter alone. At one point, she had scored eight straight points for TCU and getting the Horned Frogs back within under a 20-point deficit.

The Cyclones (14-1, 3-0) opened the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run and never looked back. The Horned Frogs (4-6, 0-1) managed to stop the run with a three-pointer from Caroline Germond, but the home team managed to clamp down on any momentum TCU may have shown. ISU would go on to outscore the Frogs down the stretch, 18-10, on the way to the 31-point victory.

NEXT...

TCU is back in action this Monday, Jan. 10, taking on the Kansas Jayhawks in a make-up game from Jan. 2. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. inside Schollmaier Arena.

