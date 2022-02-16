TCU Women's Basketball: Preview at Baylor

The TCU women’s basketball team will head to Waco, Texas, this Wednesday, Feb. 16, to face the No. 7-ranked Baylor Bears. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. inside the Ferrell Center and the contest will be televised on Big 12 Now/ESPN+.

TCU is set to face No. 7-ranked Baylor in back-to-back games for the first time in each program’s history. The Horned Frogs and Bears will meet in Waco on Wednesday and then turnaround to face each other again on Saturday in Fort Worth.

TCU, who just faced No. 9-ranked Iowa State, will play a top-10 ranked team in back-to-back games for the first time since 1995. TCU faced No. 7-ranked Texas Tech in consecutive games back on March 4 and March 6, 1995.

When TCU faces No. 7-ranked Baylor again on Saturday, it will mark the first time ever that TCU has played a top-10 ranked team in three straight games. Super senior Lauren Heard has moved up to No. 2 all-time in scoring at TCU with 1,914 career points. She surpassed Sandora Irvin (2001-05), who totaled 1,892 points in her career at TCU. Heard is now just 61 points shy of Zahna Medley (2012-16), who totaled 1,975 career points.

Heard became the first player in TCU history, the first player in Big 12 Conference history and just the eighth player in the NCAA over the past 22 years to register at least 1,900 points, 750 rebounds, 500 assists and 250 steals in a career.

Going into this game. Baylor leads the series 42-5. Baylor has won the last 30 meetings between TCU. Baylor can light it up offensively. As a team they put 76.6 points per game. The Bears have 3 leading scorers that are in double digit scoring. NaLyssa Smith leads the way with 21.3 points per game. Then right behind her is Sarah Andrews with 12.4 points per game. Then with 12.2 points per game is Jordan Lewis. Lets see if the Frogs break this long time losing streak against Baylor.

TCU is back home Saturday at Schollmaier Arena, and they face the Baylor Bears again.

