TCU Women's Basketball: Preview at West Virginia

The TCU women’s basketball team will be on the road, taking on West Virginia in Big 12 Conference play this Tuesday, Jan. 25, at WVU Coliseum. Tip-off between the Horned Frogs and Mountaineers is set for 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT, and the contest will be televised on Big 12 Now/ESPN+.

TCU has tallied 17 one-point wins overall in school history, including a 51- 50 win over Texas Tech and a 64-63 win over Oklahoma State this season. The two wins mark the first time ever that TCU has posted multiple one-point wins in the same season.

With her start against Texas, super senior Lauren Heard tied Kianna Ray at No. 8 all-time with 109 career starts. She heads into Tuesday’s game having started in 109 of 140 career games played. Her 140 games played are already a school record, having surpassed both Adeola Akomolafe and Adrianne Ross’ total of 135 games played.

TCU limited Texas Tech to just 50 points this past Wednesday. The Horned Frogs are 3-0 this season when limiting opposing teams to 50 points or less. TCU is 30-0 under head coach Raegan Pebley when limiting opponents to 50 points or less.

Senior Yummy Morris has registered a blocked shot in four straight games and in six of the past seven contests overall. The North Little Rock, Ark., native has also posted at least one steal in four straight games.

Going into this game, this is a West Virginia team that can get out and score with all the forward they. The key strength is that they have good size and experience! As a team, they average 68.1 points per game. The Lady Mountaineers two leading scorers are KK Deans with 15.6 points per game, and Esmery Martinez is the second leading scorer with 11.3 points per game.

