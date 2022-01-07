TCU Women's Basketball: Preview at #12 Iowa State

The Horned Frogs take on another top 20 opponent. The TCU women’s basketball team will head to Ames, Iowa, this Saturday, Jan. 8, to take on No. 12-ranked Iowa State in Big 12 Conference play. Tip-off between the Horned Frogs and Cyclones is set for 1 p.m. and the contest will be televised on Big 12 Now/ESPN+. Following postponements to its first two Big 12 Conference scheduled games.

TCU, who was set to open Big 12 play at home against Kansas on Jan. 2, will now open conference play on the road. TCU is 3-6 all-time in Big 12 opening games, which includes a 2-2 overall record when their Big 12 opener has come on the road.

The Horned Frogs wrapped up non-conference play on Jan. 2, falling to SMU at home. TCU closed out the non-conference slate going 4-5 overall. TCU was forced to cancel its final three non-conference games, but managed to make a mid-season schedule change, adding the Mustangs to the schedule last week.

TCU super senior Lauren Heard currently ranks No. 4 all-time in TCU program history with 1,746 career points scored. She is 18 points away from tying Helena Sverrisdottir at No. 3, who tallied 1,764 points in her career from 2007-11.

TCU has opened Big 12 play against Iowa State just one time since joining the league. The Horned Frogs last met in a Big 12 opener back on Jan. 2, 2014. Iowa State ranked No. 42 in the nation at the time, defeated the Horned Frogs 71-49 in Fort Worth.

New year, new team. Since the 2000-01 season, TCU has gone 13-9 overall in the first games played of the new year. In that span, TCU has gone 12-6 in the first games of the new year when the contest was played at home. TCU has rung in a new year with a victory a total of 20 times in program history.

After this, TCU follows up with two home games against Kansas and Oklahoma State on January 10th and January 12th.

