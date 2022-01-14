TCU Women's Basketball: Preview at #23 Oklahoma

The TCU women’s basketball team will head to Oklahoma to face the #23-ranked Sooners in Big 12 play this Saturday, Jan. 15, at Lloyd Noble Center. Tip-off between the Horned Frogs and Sooners is set for 1:30 p.m. and the contest will be televised on Bally Sports Oklahoma.

TCU registered its first Big 12 Conference win of season on Wednesday, downing Oklahoma State 64-63 at home. The Horned Frogs erased a third-quarter, 14-point deficit on the way to earning the win.

Saturday’s contest at Oklahoma will mark the fourth game played in eight days for the Horned Frogs. TCU opened the haul at Iowa State last Saturday, returned home to host Kansas on Monday and Oklahoma State on Wednesday, and will now travel to Norman, Okla., to wrap-up the four-game stretch.

Junior Tavy Diggs was a jack-of-all-trades in guiding TCU to a win on Wednesday. The Richardson native notched her second double-double of the season with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while dishing out three assists and collecting six steals - which included intercepting a Cowgirls’ inbounds pass as time was expiring on the clock.

Diggs set a season-high with 20 points and tied a season-high with her 11 boards, while setting a new career-high with her six steals in the game.

Despite opening Wednesday’s game against OSU with a 1-of-5 (.200) effort from the field, TCU’s offense got rolling in the second quarter and ended up notching a season-best .479 (23-of-48) field goal shooting percentage.

This Oklahoma women's team can light it up. As a team they average 87.6 points per game. while limiting their opponents to around 74 points a game. They have four scorers that are averaging double figures. Taylor Robertson is the leading the team averaging 18.8 points per game, and right behind her is Madi Williams with 18.4 points per game. Their 3rd scoring option is Ana Llanusa who is averaging 17.3 points per game, and you also have Skylar Vann who averages 11.5 points per game. The rest of the OU women's squad is a very well-rounded scoring group. Madi Williams leads the team in rebounds with 8 per game, and Skylar Vann is right behind her with 7.1 rebounds a game.

