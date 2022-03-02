Skip to main content
TCU Women's basketball set for final road game of the 2021-2022 season

TCU Women's basketball set for final road game of the 2021-2022 season

Horned Frogs head off to Lubbock to face the Lady Raiders one more time

Twitter: @TCUWBasketball

Horned Frogs head off to Lubbock to face the Lady Raiders one more time

The TCU women’s basketball team will play its final road game of the 2021-22 regular season, taking on the Texas Tech Lady Raiders this Wednesday, March 2, in Lubbock. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. inside United Supermarket Arena. The contest will be televised live on Big 12 Now/ESPN+.

The Horned Frogs will head to Lubbock on Wednesday to play in its final road contest of the regular season.

Last time out...

The TCU Horned Frogs dropped a Big 12 Conference road game to the No. 11-ranked Texas Longhorns, 77-42, Saturday evening at the Frank Erwin Center.

The Horned Frogs committed 26 turnovers in the game and the Longhorns took advantage of those miscues, scoring 38 of its 77 points off those turnovers. The Texas offense outscored TCU 38-18 in the paint, while the defense limited the Frogs to just six field goals in the final two quarters of play.

Read More

TCU had six players named to the Academic All-Big 12 Team, which included four players named to the First Team (Michelle Berry, Tavy Diggs, Aahliyah Jackson, Patricia Morris) and two players named to the Second Team (Kayla Mokwuah, Yummy Morris).

Super senior Lauren Heard has moved up to No. 2 all-time in scoring at TCU with 1,957 career points. She surpassed Sandora Irvin (2001-05), who totaled 1,892 points in her career at TCU. Heard is now just 18 points shy of Zahna Medley (2012-16), who totaled 1,975 career points.

Heard became the first player in TCU and Big 12 history, and just the eighth player in the NCAA over the past 22 years to register at least 1,900 points, 750 rebounds, 500 assists and 250 steals in a career.

With her appearance at Texas this past Saturday, Heard became the Big 12 Conference’s all-time leader in games played. She played in her 150th career game, surpassing Baylor’s Nina Davis, who played in 149 career games with the Bears.

The Horned Frogs beat Texas Tech last time with Aja Holmes' game-winning three. Winning that contest in Fort Worth, 51-50. Let's see if the Horned Frogs can close the season out on a positive note with these last two games.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

Twitter: @TCUWBasketball
Basketball

TCU Women's basketball set for final road game of the 2021-2022 season

By Nicholas Howard
56 seconds ago
Texas celebrates Silas Ardoin's score against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Whataburger Field. Texas won, 5-4.
Baseball

College Baseball Poll Watching Week 2: Texas Unanimous Number One

By Barry Lewis
28 minutes ago
USATSI_17767643
Baseball

NCAA Baseball National Review: Feb. 25-27

By Brett Gibbons
16 hours ago
TCU Nicholls 1
Basketball

Scaling the Heights: Eight TCU Players Named Academic All-Big 12

By Tyler Brown
20 hours ago
Feb 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs center Eddie Lampkin (4) reacts after a basket in the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball: How to Watch TCU vs. Kansas

By Tyler Brown
20 hours ago
Jan 28, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles (1) shoots against Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji (30) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse.
Basketball

TCU Men’s Basketball: Frogs Prepare for Back-to-Back Games with Kansas

By Amric Fields
20 hours ago
Feb 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Bryson Williams (11) leaves the court after the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Men's Basketball Mid-Week Key Games to watch

By Nicholas Howard
Feb 28, 2022
Feb 26, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Matthew Mayer (24) celebrates during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Ferrell Center.
Basketball

Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 16: Baylor Surges Towards the Top

By Barry Lewis
Feb 28, 2022