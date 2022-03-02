TCU Women's basketball set for final road game of the 2021-2022 season

The TCU women’s basketball team will play its final road game of the 2021-22 regular season, taking on the Texas Tech Lady Raiders this Wednesday, March 2, in Lubbock. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. inside United Supermarket Arena. The contest will be televised live on Big 12 Now/ESPN+.

The Horned Frogs will head to Lubbock on Wednesday to play in its final road contest of the regular season.

Last time out...

The TCU Horned Frogs dropped a Big 12 Conference road game to the No. 11-ranked Texas Longhorns, 77-42, Saturday evening at the Frank Erwin Center.

The Horned Frogs committed 26 turnovers in the game and the Longhorns took advantage of those miscues, scoring 38 of its 77 points off those turnovers. The Texas offense outscored TCU 38-18 in the paint, while the defense limited the Frogs to just six field goals in the final two quarters of play.

TCU had six players named to the Academic All-Big 12 Team, which included four players named to the First Team (Michelle Berry, Tavy Diggs, Aahliyah Jackson, Patricia Morris) and two players named to the Second Team (Kayla Mokwuah, Yummy Morris).

Super senior Lauren Heard has moved up to No. 2 all-time in scoring at TCU with 1,957 career points. She surpassed Sandora Irvin (2001-05), who totaled 1,892 points in her career at TCU. Heard is now just 18 points shy of Zahna Medley (2012-16), who totaled 1,975 career points.

Heard became the first player in TCU and Big 12 history, and just the eighth player in the NCAA over the past 22 years to register at least 1,900 points, 750 rebounds, 500 assists and 250 steals in a career.

With her appearance at Texas this past Saturday, Heard became the Big 12 Conference’s all-time leader in games played. She played in her 150th career game, surpassing Baylor’s Nina Davis, who played in 149 career games with the Bears.

The Horned Frogs beat Texas Tech last time with Aja Holmes' game-winning three. Winning that contest in Fort Worth, 51-50. Let's see if the Horned Frogs can close the season out on a positive note with these last two games.

