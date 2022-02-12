TCU Women's Basketball: Preview vs. # 9 Iowa State

The TCU women’s basketball team is back home this weekend to host No. 9-ranked Iowa State, Saturday, Feb. 12. The Horned Frogs and Cyclones will tip-off at 1 p.m. inside Schollmaier Arena. The game will be televised on Big 12 Now/ESPN+.

TCU's last game, the Horned Frogs dropped a Big 12 Conference road game to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, falling 76-47 Wednesday evening at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The Horned Frogs opened the third quarter with a 7-0 run, but the Cowgirls countered with a 15-2 run and that's all she wrote. Oklahoma State scored the first 15 points of the fourth quarter and the deficit proved to be too much for a TCU comeback.

Super senior Lauren Heard moves up to No. 2 all-time in scoring at TCU with 1,897 career points. She surpasses Sandora Irvin (2001-05), who totaled 1,892 points in her career at TCU. Heard is now just 78 points shy of Zahna Medley (2012-16), who totaled 1,975 career points.

Heard continues to tack onto her school record of career free throws made, pushing her total to 593. She surpasses Colorado’s Jackie McFarland (2005-08) and moves into fourth-place all-time in Big 12 Conference history. Heard is just seven free throws away from 600 in her career. She would become just the 31st player in the NCAA since 1999-2000 to notch 600+ total free throws made.

Kayla Mokwuah made her second straight start of the season against the Cowgirls on Wednesday. The Longmeadow, Mass., native is coming off a 10-point effort at Oklahoma State, where she also posted a team-best two blocked shots on the night.

TCU shot a season-best .438 (7-of-16) from three-point range at Kansas this past Sunday. It was TCU’s highest 3-point shooting effort since shooting .500 (11-of-22) against Middle Tennessee State on Dec. 19, 2020.

The Horned Frogs are looking to avoid a sweep, as TCU lost to Iowa State back in January, 78 -47. Hopefully, things are different this time playing home at Schollmaier Arena.

Iowa State has some girls who can light it up, as the Horned Frogs know. As a team, they average 78.2 points per game. Their two leading scorers are Ashley Joens with 19.4 points per game and Lexi Donarski with 15.2 points per game.

