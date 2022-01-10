TCU Women's Basketball: Preview vs. Kansas

TCU finally got an opportunity to open Big 12 Conference play, but the Horned Frogs fell in the conference-opener, 78-47, on the road to No. 12-ranked Iowa State.

The Horned Frogs will now get the opportunity to host a Big 12 Conference game when the Kansas Jayhawks come into town in a rescheduled game from Jan. 2. Tip-off between the Horned Frogs and Jayhawks is set for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, inside Schollmaier Arena.

Junior Tavy Diggs scored a season-high 17 points in TCU’s defeat at Iowa State on Saturday. The Richardson native scored 10 of her team-high 17 points in the third quarter. At one point, Diggs had scored eight straight points for the Horned Frogs in the frame.

Super senior Lauren Heard, who currently ranks No. 4 all-time in school history with 1,750 career points, is now just 14 points shy from tying Helena Sverrisdottir’s (2007-11) total of 1,764 career points.

Following the postponement of its originally scheduled Big 12 opener against Kansas earlier this season, the Horned Frogs and Jayhawks will finally face-off when the two teams meet this Monday, Jan. 10, in Fort Worth.

Monday’s game is a rescheduled make-up game from Jan. 2nd’s postponed game that was due to health and safety protocols within the Jayhawks program.

TCU would have opened Big 12 play at home for a second straight season and for the sixth time since becoming a member of the league in 2012-13, prior to the postponement against Kansas.

Hopefully the Horned frogs can get back on track it was a tough game for them as they could not stop Iowa State's over powered offense attack.

Lauren Heard has been struggling the last 2 games only scoring a total of 12 points combined in the last 2 games. She totaled 4 points against Iowa State. Hopefully Heard has bounce back game as she is a proven threat.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.