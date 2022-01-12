TCU Women's Basketball: Preview vs. OSU Cowgirls

TCU Women's Basketball hosts Oklahoma State in a quick turnaround at Schollmaier Arena. This conference game is this Wednesday, Jan. 12, with tip-off between the Horned Frogs and Cowgirls is set for 6:30 p.m. The contest will be televised on Big 12 Now/ESPN+.

This marks the third game in the past five days for the Horned Frogs. TCU opened the slate at Iowa State this past Saturday, hosted Kansas on Monday, and following Wednesday’s duel against OSU, the Frogs will head to Oklahoma on Saturday.

The Big 12 Conference announced changes to the women’s hoops schedule that involved postponed games. TCU’s postponed game at Baylor has been moved to Wednesday, Feb. 16. The Horned Frogs’ originally scheduled game at West Virginia on Feb. 16 has been moved and will be played on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

TCU and Oklahoma State will meet for the 23rd time overall, in a series that dates back to the 1984-85 season, when the Horned Frogs host the Cowgirls this Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Schollmaier Arena.

OSU leads the all-time series 14-8 and has won two straight after sweeping the season series last year. Before the two losses, TCU had won three straight.

TCU is 6-4 all-time when facing the Cowgirls at home, including having won two of the last three contests in Fort Worth.

TCU is in the midst of playing four games in a span of eight days. The Horned Frogs began the slate this past Saturday in a road game at Iowa State, then came home to host Kansas on Monday. Following Wednesday’s game against Oklahoma State, the Frogs will hit the road to face Oklahoma on Saturday.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.