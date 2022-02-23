TCU Women's Basketball Host #20 Oklahoma in Play4Kay

The TCU women’s basketball team completes a two-game homestand hosting #20 Oklahoma, on Wednesday in Fort Worth. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. inside Schollmaier Arena, and the contest will be televised live on Big 12 Now/ESPN+.

Last time the Frogs played OU. It didn't end too well. As the Sooners ran the Frogs out of the gym beating them 100-71. It was still a good offensive night for the Horned Frogs as they put up 71 points. They had three players in double digit scoring. What slowed the Horned Frogs down in that was having a slow start, and then not being able to stop OU from scoring at all. OU had four players with 15+ points in that game. With it being a home game, let's see what Coach Raegan Pebley changee around to get a win in Play4Kay.

TCU is set to take on its fourth-straight opponent ranked inside the AP’s Top-25 poll, when it hosts No. 20-ranked Oklahoma on Wednesday. The Horned Frogs have never faced AP Top-25 ranked teams in four straight games in the same season. The last time a TCU team played four straight AP-ranked teams, you would have to go all the way back to the 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons.

TCU closed the 2005-06 season facing No. 20-ranked BYU, No. 20-ranked Texas A&M and No. 9-ranked Rutgers - and then opened the 2006-07 campaign against No. 1-ranked Maryland, marking the only time in school history that TCU has faced four straight AP-ranked teams.

Super senior Lauren Heard has moved up to No. 2 all-time in scoring at TCU with 1,944 career points. She surpassed Sandora Irvin (2001-05), who totaled 1,892 points in her career at TCU. Heard is now just 31 points shy of Zahna Medley (2012-16), who totaled 1,975 career points.

Heard became the first player in TCU history, the first player in Big 12 history, and just the eighth player in the NCAA over the past 22 years to register at least 1,900 points, 750 rebounds, 500 assists and 250 steals in a career.

