TCU Women's Basketball: Recap at #23 Oklahoma

The TCU Horned Frogs dropped a Big 12 Conference road game, falling 100-71 to the No. 23-ranked Oklahoma Sooners Saturday afternoon at Lloyd Noble Center.

TURNING POINT

The Sooners shot better than 50 percent in three of four quarters, on the way to finishing the game shooting .571 (37-of-69) overall. Tavy Diggs (16), Lauren Heard (15), and Michelle Berry (11) notched double-digit scoring efforts for the Horned Frogs, but OU countered with four players in double-digits and two of those players with 20+ (Madi Williams, 21; Skylar Vann, 20).

TCU’s starters at OU included Okako Adika, Aahliyah Jackson, Tavy Diggs, Michelle Berry, and Lauren Heard. TCU’s loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Horned Frogs in Norman.

Heard moved past Vernell Armstrong on TCU’s all-time rebounding list, surpassing the legend and moving up to No. 7 all-time with 719 career rebounds. Diggs led the Horned Frogs in scoring for the third time this season and for the seventh time in her career. Diggs has scored 15+ points in three games this season and ten games overall in her career. Berry scored 10+ points for the first time since netting 10 points against SLU on Dec. 1.

The Horned Frogs' offensive production is there as they had another night where they had three double-digit scorers. This game that came from Tavy Diggs, Lauren Heard, and Michelle Berry. You also had solid production from Yummy Morris, who had 9 points, and Okako Adika, who had 8 points cashed for the team. They have gotten their groove back offensively, but defensively they continue to struggle slowing down other teams early. Coach Raegan Pebley always cooks up some good adjustments, so we will see how the Horned Frogs adjust moving forward.

TCU returns home this Wednesday, Jan. 19, to host the Texas Tech Lady Raiders in Big 12 play. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. inside Schollmaier Arena.

