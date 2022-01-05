Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022
    TCU Women's Basketball: Recap vs. SMU

    TCU Women's Basketball: Recap vs. SMU

    SMU had too much horsepower for the Horned Frogs as they lose in a blowout.

    @TCU women's basketball- Photo of Aahliyah Jackson

    SMU had too much horsepower for the Horned Frogs as they lose in a blowout.

    After three games being canceled, the Horned Frogs find a hard time getting their groove back. They had a big-time win against the Aggies before this matchup, then it was like they took a step back (No pun intended) and just had a hard time getting going. Kayla Mokwuah tied a season-high with 12 points and Aja Homes pitched in with 12 points as well, but the TCU Horned Frogs dropped a non-conference home game to the SMU Mustangs, 79-53, Sunday afternoon at Schollmaier Arena. 

    SMU used an 11-3 run to close out the first quarter and then went on to outscore TCU 23-5 in the second quarter, on the way to earning a road victory. The Horned Frogs (4-5) opened the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run, but the Mustangs (6-6) built a lead by as many as 30 points in the third quarter and the deficit proved too large to overcome. Mokwuah tied her season-high of 12 points, which she previously set in the season-opener against Houston Baptist.

    Holmes drained four three-pointers on Sunday and has now made 10 three-pointers in the past two games. Patricia Morris and Aahliyah Jackson tied for the team-high with five rebounds each. Heard and Tavy Diggs led the team with four assists each. For the first time this season, TCU had a starting line-up of Aahliyah Jackson, Okako Adika, Aja Holmes, Lauren Heard, and Patricia Morris. TCU and SMU were playing a late-scheduled game as both teams had conference games postponed earlier in the week. The Horned Frogs snapped a six-game winning streak against the Mustangs with the loss, a streak that dated back to the 2014-15 season. TCU wraps up non-conference play with an overall record of 4-5.

    TCU’s contest at Baylor will be re scheduled for a later date this season.

    Read More

    The Horned Frogs’ next scheduled contest is this Saturday, Jan. 8, when TCU hits the road to take on No. 12-ranked Iowa State. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. in Ames, Iowa.

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

    @TCU women's basketball- Photo of Aahliyah Jackson
    Basketball

    TCU Women's Basketball: Recap vs. SMU

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_17292223
    Football

    College Football National Championship: #1 Alabama vs. #3 Georgia Preview, Prediction

    10 hours ago
    Kansas State sophomore running back Deuce Vaughn (22) escapes the grasp of Oklahoma defensivemen in the second quarter of Saturday's game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
    Football

    Big 12 Football: Texas Bowl Preview – Kansas State vs. LSU

    21 hours ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives to the basket as Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) and guard Sean Pedulla (3) defend during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 76-65.
    Basketball

    Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 9: Iowa State Drops Out of Top 10

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17439556
    Basketball

    Big 12 Men's Basketball Snapshot: What You Need To Know Rolling Into Conference Play

    Jan 3, 2022
    Baylor's James Akinjo looks for an open pass while Iowa State's Tre Jackson defends during the Iowa State men's basketball game against No. 1 Baylor, on Saturday Jan. 1, 2022, at Hilton Coliseum, in Ames. The Cyclones fell to the Bears 77-72.
    Basketball

    Big 12 Men’s Basketball Saturday Rundown: Let Conference Play Begin

    Jan 2, 2022
    USATSI_16956262
    Frogs in the Pros

    Frogs In The NFL: TCU Alumni In Week 17 Action

    Jan 1, 2022
    Oct 16, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Dillon Doyle (5) and linebacker Garmon Randolph (55) celebrates Doyle making a sack against the Brigham Young Cougars during the second half at McLane Stadium.
    Football

    Watch Big 12 Football NOW! #7 Baylor vs. #8 Ole Miss

    Jan 1, 2022