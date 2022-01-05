TCU Women's Basketball: Recap vs. SMU

After three games being canceled, the Horned Frogs find a hard time getting their groove back. They had a big-time win against the Aggies before this matchup, then it was like they took a step back (No pun intended) and just had a hard time getting going. Kayla Mokwuah tied a season-high with 12 points and Aja Homes pitched in with 12 points as well, but the TCU Horned Frogs dropped a non-conference home game to the SMU Mustangs, 79-53, Sunday afternoon at Schollmaier Arena.

SMU used an 11-3 run to close out the first quarter and then went on to outscore TCU 23-5 in the second quarter, on the way to earning a road victory. The Horned Frogs (4-5) opened the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run, but the Mustangs (6-6) built a lead by as many as 30 points in the third quarter and the deficit proved too large to overcome. Mokwuah tied her season-high of 12 points, which she previously set in the season-opener against Houston Baptist.

Holmes drained four three-pointers on Sunday and has now made 10 three-pointers in the past two games. Patricia Morris and Aahliyah Jackson tied for the team-high with five rebounds each. Heard and Tavy Diggs led the team with four assists each. For the first time this season, TCU had a starting line-up of Aahliyah Jackson, Okako Adika, Aja Holmes, Lauren Heard, and Patricia Morris. TCU and SMU were playing a late-scheduled game as both teams had conference games postponed earlier in the week. The Horned Frogs snapped a six-game winning streak against the Mustangs with the loss, a streak that dated back to the 2014-15 season. TCU wraps up non-conference play with an overall record of 4-5.

TCU’s contest at Baylor will be re scheduled for a later date this season.

The Horned Frogs’ next scheduled contest is this Saturday, Jan. 8, when TCU hits the road to take on No. 12-ranked Iowa State. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. in Ames, Iowa.

