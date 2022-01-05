Skip to main content
    BREAKING! TCU Women's Basketball has more schedule changes.

    Games that have been postponed are now being rescheduled. Other games are still getting postponed.

    @TCU Basketball- Photo of Basketball

    The TCU women’s basketball team’s previously scheduled Big 12 Conference game against Kansas on Jan. 2 has been rescheduled to be played next Monday, Jan. 10. Tip-off between the Horned Frogs and Jayhawks is set for 6:30 p.m. inside Schollmaier Arena.

    TCU and Kansas were forced to postpone its Big 12 Conference opening game on Jan. 2 due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Jayhawks program.

    TCU was set to open Big 12 play this Wednesday at No. 10-ranked Baylor. But, this game is postponed. The Horned Frogs will play a total of four games in 8 days between Jan. 8-15. TCU will travel to Iowa State (Jan. 8) before returning home to face the Jayhawks (Jan. 10) and Oklahoma State (Jan. 12). TCU will wrap up the four-game slate at Oklahoma (Jan. 15).

    Read More

    TCU women's basketball will postpone its Big 12 Conference game against Baylor that was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5, in accordance with the Big 12 Conference basketball game threshold guidelines. The cancellation stems from COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Baylor program.

    TCU’s contest at Baylor will be rescheduled for a later date this season.

    The Horned Frogs’ next scheduled contest is this Saturday, Jan. 8, when TCU hits the road to take on No. 12-ranked Iowa State. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. in Ames, Iowa.

    @TCU Basketball- Photo of Basketball
