TCU WBB: TCU Hosting NCAA Tournament Selection Show Watch Party

The event will take place at Schollmaier Arena on Sunday. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tori Couch

TCU women's basketball will receive an NCAA Tournament berth on Sunday for the first time since 2009-10.
When No. 6 TCU women’s basketball team learns its NCAA Tournament draw, fans can join in the celebration at Schollmaier Arena. 

TCU women’s basketball is hosting a selection show watch party on Sunday, March 16. The event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and ESPN’s Selection Sunday Special starts at 7 p.m. 

TCU athletics and women’s basketball merchandise and concessions will be available. 

Photo opportunities with the Big 12 regular season and tournament championship trophies will also be part of the festivities. 

The Horned Frogs snagged an automatic trip to the Big Dance by winning the Big 12 tournament. It will be TCU’s eighth all-time tournament berth and first since 2009-10.

On Monday, TCU reached No. 6 in the Associated Press poll, the program’s highest ranking ever. The Horned Frogs are tied for the national lead in total wins (31) and are 8-2 against AP Top 25 teams following wins over No. 16 West Virginia and No. 17 Baylor in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship.

As a projected two seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Horned Frogs would earn the right to host the first two rounds. First round games are Friday, March 21 and Saturday, March 22 and second round action takes place Sunday, March 23 and Monday, March 24. 

