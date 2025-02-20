TCU Women's Basketball Blows by Arizona State
TCU beat Arizona State 82-66
With this victory, the Horned Frogs tied the all-time record for wins in a season and have won four of their last five games.
TCU came out hot and had an eight-to-two lead over the Sun Devils two minutes into the game. TCU center Sedona Prince scored 17 points and recorded nine rebounds. TCU guard Hailey Van Lith scored 10 points and almost recorded a triple-double. Conner started out cold, shooting from zero for three from the field, but heated up in the second.
The Horned Frogs led 42-35 going into halftime. After the halftime break, TCU scored eight of the first nine possessions. TCU made 61% of shots from the field during the first three quarters. TCU out-rebounded Arizona State 42-26.
Arizona State was led by Ty Skinner, who scored 25 points, the most of any player in the game.
TCU plays #17 West Virginia at 11 a.m. on Sunday in Schollmaier Arena and Arizona State plays at BYU on Saturday.
If TCU wins against West Virginia and Baylor loses one of their two next games, TCU has the opportunity to clinch a share of the Big 12 title at home against Houston in their final home game.
