TCU Women's Basketball: Kansas State stuns TCU 59-50
#12 Kansas State upset #9 TCU and stopped TCU center Sedona Prince's 20-point scoring streak. Prince led the team with 14 points and 11 rebounds. This is Prince's 11th double-double of the season. TCU guard Hailey Van Lith scored 11 points and led the team in assists with five.
Kansas State guard Serena Sundell led the Wildcats in points, rebounds, and assists. She scored 27 points, had six rebounds, and six assists. Sundell scored 23 of her 27 points in the second half. Wildcats guard Jaelyn Glenn scored 14 points during the upset. Sundell willed her way into Kansas State, winning this game and scoring nearly half their points.
TCU was up 25-19 going into halftime and ended the half with a 7-point run. However, TCU was outscored 40 to 31 in the second half, which exposed a consistent issue: depth. TCU's depth has been an issue all season and continues to be a concern for Horn Frog fans.
The Horned Frogs did not score for the final four minutes of the game.
TCU plays Texas Tech this Saturday and Kansas State travels to Stillwater to play Oklahoma State.
