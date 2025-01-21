Killer Frogs

TCU Women's Basketball Meets With the Media Before Oklahoma State Game

Mark Campbell and Ella Hamlin talk No. 9 TCU's game in Stillwater Wednesday

Nicholas Girimonte

Dec 8, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Mark Campbell reacts against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Mark Campbell reacts against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

No. 9 TCU women's basketball head coach Mark Campbell and recent scholarship player Ella Hamlin met with the media before they play at Oklahoma State Wednesday.

Here are the pressers:

Mark Campbell

Ella Hamlin

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.

Published
Nicholas Girimonte
NICHOLAS GIRIMONTE

Nicholas is a student at TCU majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism. He's from the Bay Area but now calls New Braunfels, Texas home. There's nothing he likes more than watching TCU sports.

Home/Basketball