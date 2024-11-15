TCU Women's Basketball Preview: NC State
TCU will play NC State for the first time since 2011 and just the third time in history on Sunday when the Wolfpack come to Fort Worth. This will be the Frogs first big matchup of the season. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT.
The TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) are set to host the NC State Wolfpack (2-1) in a early-season matchup at Schollmaier Arena. NC State, led by head coach Wes Moore, enters the game with momentum after a strong win, bouncing back from a loss to the top-ranked team in the country, South Carolina who TCU will also face in December. The Horned Frogs, under head coach Mark Campbell, have started their season strong, winning their first three games. This contest serves as a big test for both teams, especially for TCU as they prepare for South Carolina. Expect a hard-fought game with a strong idea of what the season will look like for both programs.
TCU is off to a strong start, fueled by the arrival of Hailey Van Lith, who has quickly taken on a leading role as the primary ball handler. Madison Conner and Sedona Prince have picked up right where they left off, maintaining a high level of play that keeps the Horned Frogs competitive. The team should only get better as Maddie Scherr has been sidelined due to injury. As Coach Mark Campbell and his squad look ahead, they are in for an exciting season with high potential. However, to overcome Wes Moore’s formidable NC State Wolfpack, they’ll need to focus on a few key strategies.
Give The Ball To Sedona Prince
Sedona Prince has kicked off the season in stellar form, averaging 23 points and 9.5 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 64.5% from the field. TCU has found great success in feeding her the ball inside, and maintaining this strategy will be crucial as they face competitive opponents. NC State, has a roster full of tall and skilled centers. This will bring a tough challenge for Prince. However, her improved skill set this season makes her a pivotal part of TCU’s game plan, and the Horned Frogs will need to rely on her continued dominance in the paint to achieve success.
Continue To Shoot The Three Ball
TCU faced early struggles from beyond the arc in their first game, but by game two, they seemed to find their rhythm, shooting threes with greater confidence and accuracy. Hailey Van Lith has excelled at setting up plays to create open looks for her teammates, helping the team develop a flow from long range. As the season progresses, and particularly when facing opponents with tall, skilled centers who can compete with Sedona Prince in the paint, the Horned Frogs will need to rely more on their three-point shooting. Van Lith, Madison Conner, Donovyn Hunter, Aaliyah Roberson, and Taylor Bigby just to name a few must continue to let shots fly, as their confidence and accuracy are only likely to grow. With their already existing depth and the eventual returns of Maddie Scherr and Agnes Emma-Nnopu, TCU has the potential to become one of the best shooting teams in the nation.
Shut Down NC State's Guard Play
NC State has a talented backcourt featuring both experienced players and promising younger talent. Their guards excel at mixing up offensive schemes and spreading the floor to create scoring opportunities, while also showing a fearless drive to attack the paint for tough baskets. Aziaha James and Zoe Brooks lead the charge for the Wolfpack, but freshman Zamareya Jones is emerging as a potential breakout star, shooting an impressive 50% and playing with the confidence of a seasoned guard. For TCU to succeed in this matchup, they’ll need to find ways to disrupt NC State’s rhythm and contain their dynamic guards and make their younger talent make mistakes.
TCU has been posting impressive scoring numbers this season and will aim to keep that momentum going by spreading the ball across their talented roster. With all hands on deck, they will be focused on securing their first-ever win against NC State. This team has the talent and depth needed to defeat the Wolfpack, but they’ll need to bring their best performance to the court on Sunday.
How to Watch, Listen, and Stream: Oklahoma vs. TCU
- Tipoff - 2 p.m. CT, Sunday, November 17th
- Television - ESPN with Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli
- Radio - FM 88.7 KTCU (also available on Varsity)
