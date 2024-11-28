TCU Women's Basketball Preview: Notre Dame
The Horned Frogs will play the Fighting Irish for the first time since 2016 and just the third time in program history on Friday when they will meet in the Cayman Islands. This will be the Frogs' second big matchup of the season. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. CT.
The No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) will face the No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-0) in an early-season showdown at the John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands. This marquee matchup promises high stakes and intense competition as both teams look to extend their undefeated streaks.
Notre Dame, led by head coach Niele Ivey, enters the game riding high after a statement victory over then-No. 3 USC, now ranked No. 6. In that impressive win, the Irish showcased their defensive power by limiting star JuJu Watkins and demonstrating why they're among the nation's elite.
Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs, under head coach Mark Campbell, have exceeded early expectations with a flawless start, including a huge win against a ranked NC State team. This contest will be a significant test for TCU as they aim to continue to move up in the standings among the nation’s top programs and prepare for an upcoming battle against powerhouse South Carolina.
Expect a thrilling, hard-fought battle featuring standout guard play and intense defensive matchups. Both teams have much to prove, and this game could be an early indicator of their championship potential.
A dynamic new trio has driven TCU's impressive start to the season: Sedona Prince, dominating in the paint with her size and skill; Hailey Van Lith, contributing not only as a scoring threat but also as a key playmaker; and Madison Conner, recognized as one of the nation's elite shooters. Together, they have set the tone for the Horned Frogs' early success.
Adding to TCU's strength is its exceptional depth. Donovyn Hunter, Taylor Bigby, Agnes Emma-Nnopu, and Aaliyah Roberson have all made significant impacts, providing Coach Campbell with a deep and well-rounded roster. This depth allows the Frogs to maintain intensity and adapt to various game situations, making them a dangerous opponent with sky-high potential.
However, overcoming a powerhouse like Notre Dame will require some strategy. To secure a victory, TCU must focus on a few key areas: controlling the tempo, minimizing turnovers, and maintaining defensive discipline, especially against the Irish's elite guard play. With the right approach, the Horned Frogs have the talent and depth to make another statement on the national stage.
Slow Down Notre Dame's Guard Play
Notre Dame's success this season has been fueled by their dynamic backcourt duo of Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles, both of whom have been exceptional. Miles is an excellent playmaker, shooting a remarkable 54.2% shooting rate from beyond the arc. She facilitates the offense, creating open looks for her teammates while knowing precisely when to take control and score herself. Hidalgo, meanwhile, is a pure scorer with a 41.7% three-point shooting percentage, keeping defenses on high alert with her ability to create and convert under pressure.
TCU's Hailey Van Lith is known for her defense and is no stranger to facing elite guards, as she has matched up against stars like Caitlin Clark. However, slowing down Notre Dame’s strong backcourt will require a whole team effort. Van Lith and her teammates must stay disciplined, contest every shot, and force Hidalgo and Miles to work hard for their points.
Overcome Notre Dame's Defense
The Fighting Irish has one of the nation’s best defenses, presenting a significant challenge for TCU’s high-powered offense. Senior guard Sonia Citron stands out as a premier lockdown defender capable of matching up against almost anyone. Her defensive effort was on full display when she effectively slowed down USC star JuJu Watkins, showcasing her ability to defend the nation's top scorer.
Notre Dame's athleticism and relentless energy mean they’ll battle until the final whistle. It’s likely Citron will be tasked with guarding Van Lith, aiming to disrupt her playmaking and scoring. Van Lith will face a tough matchup, but if she and the Horned Frogs can maintain composure, capitalize on their scoring opportunities, and continue the intensity throughout the game, they’ll have a legitimate shot at earning this win.
Continue to Feed The Ball To Sedona Prince
Sedona Prince has been a dominant force for TCU this season, and very few teams have found an answer for her. Averaging 20.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 64.2% from the field, Prince has established herself as a key piece in the Horned Frogs' offense. Much of her success has been facilitated by Hailey Van Lith, who has consistently set her up with high-percentage opportunities. Prince will have an advantage in the paint, standing 6'7" compared to the Fighting Irish's tallest player, Kate Koval, at 6'5". If TCU can continue to feed the ball to Prince, it will force Notre Dame to shift its defensive focus, creating opportunities for the Frogs' perimeter shooters.
Shoot the Ball
TCU's roster is full of talented shooters, and their strategy so far of passing the ball to find open looks from beyond the arc has worked very well. This unselfish, high-paced approach has not only worn down opponents but also maximized their offensive efficiency. To succeed against Notre Dame, the Horned Frogs must continue this strategy, focusing on smart shot selection while maintaining their fluid ball movement. Players like Madison Conner, one of the nation's top shooters, will be key in stretching the defense and capitalizing on open opportunities. By consistently finding and trusting their shooters, TCU will be able to create high-percentage chances and keep the Fighting Irish defense on their heels, enhancing their chances to win this game.
Likely Starting Lineups:
TCU: G #10 Hailey Van Lith: 19.2 PPG, 5.7 REB, 7.0 AST, 41.4 FG% G #1 Taylor Bigby: 8.7 PPG, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 55.3 FG% G #2 Madison Conner: 15.8 PPG, 3.8 REB, 5.0 AST, 44.4 FG% G #4 Donovyn Hunter: 7.2 PPG, 2.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 52.6 FG% C #13 Sedona Prince: 20.7 PPG, 9.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 64.2 FG%
Notre Dame: G #11 Sonia Citron: 10.0 PPG, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 32.6 FG% G #5 Olivia Miles: 18.6 PPG, 8.0 REB, 6.8 AST, 55.7 FG% G #3 Hannah Hidalgo: 24 PPG, 6.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 48.9 FG% F #20 Liatu King: 14.5 PPG, 10.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 71.1 FG%. F #13 Kate Koval: 11.8 PPG, 11.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 56.8 FG%
How to Watch, Listen, and Stream: Notre Dame vs. TCU
- Tipoff - 4 p.m. CT, Sunday, November 29th
- Television - FloCollege stream
- Radio - FM 88.7 KTCU (also available on Varsity)
