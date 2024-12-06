TCU Women's Basketball Preview: South Carolina
The Horned Frogs will play the Gamecocks for the first time in history on Sunday when they play just down the road from TCU's campus at Dickies Arena. This will be the Frogs' third matchup against a ranked team this season. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.
We are excited about the opportunity to play and compete against the defending national champions. This will be the best team to ever come to Fort Worth for a nonconference game, and I know the crowd and atmosphere will be magical.- TCU Head Coach Mark Campbell
The stage is set for a thrilling clash at Dickies Arena as the No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs (9-0) take on the No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks (8-1) in a marquee showdown. This highly anticipated game is between two powerhouse teams, with TCU determined to preserve their perfect season and climb higher in the national rankings. Meanwhile, South Carolina is looking to secure another statement win over another top-10 opponent. Get ready for an electric game, as both teams are extremely talented.
South Carolina, under the leadership of legendary head coach Dawn Staley, comes into this matchup riding high after a dominant statement win over No. 8 Duke. The Gamecocks showcased their dominance in every aspect of the game, showing why they remain one of the nation’s elite programs.
Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs, under head coach Mark Campbell, have been on a historic run thus far. They have exceeded early expectations with a perfect start, including huge wins against ranked teams NC State and Notre Dame. This contest will be a significant test for TCU as they aim to continue to move up in the standings among the nation’s top programs.
TCU's trio has led the Frogs to an impressive start to the season: Sedona Prince, dominating in the paint with her size and skill; Hailey Van Lith, contributing not only as a scoring threat but also as a key playmaker; and Madison Conner, recognized as one of the nation's elite shooters. Together, they have set the tone for the Horned Frogs' early success. These three provide so many different looks for other players, keeping teams on their heels at all times.
The Horned Frogs' depth has been a game-changer this season, allowing them to outlast and overwhelm opponents. With a roster loaded with players who excel at both ends of the court and can shoot at an elite level, TCU has proven they’re built differently. However, defeating a powerhouse like South Carolina will require every ounce of their effort, focus, and resilience in what looks to be their toughest test yet. TCU must focus on a few key areas: controlling the tempo, minimizing turnovers, maintaining defensive discipline, and getting started quickly.
Make Their Offense Become Stagnant
South Carolina has faced challenges offensively at times this season, particularly against strong defensive teams. Their offense has occasionally leaned too heavily on a few key players, leading to stagnant ball movement, a style Coach Staley has referred to as “sticky hands,” where players fail to spread the floor and share the ball effectively. If TCU can apply pressure, disrupt passing lanes, and force the Gamecocks into difficult, contested shots, they’ll put themselves in an excellent position to capitalize and come out on top.
Feed The Ball To Sedona Prince Early
South Carolina typically starts games with a smaller lineup, with their tallest starter standing at just 6'3". This creates a significant mismatch that the Horned Frogs can take advantage of by getting the ball to Prince, who holds a four-inch height advantage. She has been dominant all season, consistently outmatching even teams with taller defenders. If TCU feeds her the ball early, they can establish control in the paint and potentially draw early fouls against South Carolina, setting the Frogs up in a good position.
Slow Down Chloe Kitts and Te-Hina Paopao
Despite early-season offensive struggles, the Gamecocks have found their rhythm, thanks to standout performances from Chloe Kitts and Te-Hina Paopao. Kitts, though undersized, plays with exceptional physicality, fearlessly driving into the paint to score while leading the team in both points and rebounds. Paopao has been equally impressive, emerging as a reliable scoring option with her sharpshooting from beyond the arc. Together, these two have been nearly unstoppable, serving as the driving force behind South Carolina's dominance and making them a big challenge for any opponent.
Continue To Shoot The Ball
TCU has one of the best shooting lineups in the nation, led by sharpshooter Madison Conner. But she’s far from the only threat; the Horned Frogs have a roster full of players who can knock down threes with remarkable consistency. This makes it physically exhausting for opponents to keep up. If TCU can maintain their ball movement and consistently create clean, high-percentage looks, they’ll hold a significant edge in this matchup.
How to Watch, Listen, and Stream: South Carolina vs. TCU
- Tipoff - 6 p.m. CT, Sunday, December 8th
- Television - ESPN 2
- Radio - FM 88.7 KTCU (also available on Varsity)
