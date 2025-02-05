Killer Frogs

TCU Women's Basketball Preview vs No. 12 Kansas State

The No. 9 Horned Frogs will travel to Manhattan for the biggest conference game of the season.

TCU women’s basketball head coach Mark Campbell watches the fourth quarter of the match against Iowa State in the Big-12 women’s basketball showdown at Hilton Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Ames, Iowa.
The most highly anticipated Big 12 game of the season is upon us. It's a battle for first place in the conference as No. 9 TCU takes on No. 12 Kansas State. This contest has significant ramifications. It would give the Frogs the outright lead in the Big 12 for the first time ever.

The Wildcats are coming off a 91-64 win over Kansas on Sunday. They lost their top scorer, Ayoka Lee, for the season, so several players have had to step up in her absence. Serena Sundell has stepped up big time, scoring 23 points with eight assists in an overtime win over Iowa State.

The Horned Frogs should also expect to see a lot of Jaelyn Glenn and Temira Pointdexter. Glenn had 19 points and knocked down five threes in the win over the Jayhawks. As a team, Kansas State is first in the Big 12 in points per game (82.3) and second in opponents points per game (54.1). They also lead the league in field goal and three-point percentage.

Both teams enter this game 21-2 overall and 9-1 in the Big 12. Kansas State's lone conference loss came to Colorado on January 25th, and TCU fell to Oklahoma State on January 22nd. The Frogs will certainly have to rely on the big three in Hailey Van Lith, Madison Conner, and Sedona Prince. However, keep an eye on Taylor Bigby, who is coming off a 19-point performance in the win over the Cyclones.

It's a clash of the titans. It's a game that will certainly not disappoint. TCU vs Kansas State will tip off on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

