TCU Women's Basketball: Frogs Fall to West Virginia

The Raegan Pebley-led TCU Horned Frogs dropped its ninth game in a row, this time falling to West Virginia, 62-55. The Frogs dropped to 6-14 overall and 0-9 in the Big 12, while the Mountaineers moved to 14-5 and 5-3 in conference play. Despite the loss, it wasn’t all bad for TCU. Just 18 days ago, the Horned Frogs visited Morgantown and were crushed by an embarrassing 32 points.

“There were some points of attack that we executed pretty well. I think we got some defensive stops. Their defense helped creates some of that momentum for us. I thought we rebounded really well, which allowed us to get out in the open court. We set the tone of those things really early. “ - TCU Women’s Basketball Head Coach Raegan Pebley after the loss at home to West Virginia

Postgame Press Conference:

Lucy Ibeh led the way for the Frogs, scoring 18 points on 7/10 shooting in just 26 minutes off the bench. She also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds and shot 4/7 from the free-throw line. Graduate guard Tomi Taiwo also had a big scoring night, scoring 16 points on 5/12 shooting. In addition to the points, she grabbed four rebounds and four steals in a team-high 37 minutes.

Unfortunately for TCU, these performances were not enough to win its first Big 12 game of the season, and a major reason for that was West Virginia point guard Ja’Naiya Quinerly. Quinerly was dominant in her team’s victory, leading all scorers with 23 points while also contributing four rebounds and three assists.

A bright spot for the team was its defense, as it forced 19 Mountaineer turnovers and held its opponent to just 26% from 3. The Frog defense allowed just 62 points, which is the lowest point total allowed since the Dec. 21 victory over Nicholls, when they allowed just 32 points.

The sinking Horned Frogs will return to action on Tuesday when they travel to Norman to play the 16-3 Sooners, a team that beat them 93-66 last time they saw each other.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.