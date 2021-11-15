TCU Women's Basketball: Upcoming Opponents - Week of Nov. 15

TCU Women’s Basketball heads to New Orleans, Louisiana this Wednesday, November 17, to take on the Tulane Green Wave in the team’s first road trip of the 2021-22 season. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. inside Avron Fogelman Arena. Coach Raegan Pebley looks to keep it rolling as TCU registered its ninth-straight season-opener win this past Tuesday with a 78-48 victory over Houston Baptist. The Horned Frogs took just a one-point lead into the second quarter, but then outscored the Huskies 65-36 the rest of the way.

You heard it right! Lauren Heard led the way with 16 points and 10 rebounds for her 10th career double-double. Aahliyah Jackson and Kayla Mokwuah were balling out of control too as they added 12 points each, while Tavy Diggs came to top the job off as she totaled 10 points. For Mokwuah, it was the most points she has scored in a game as a member of the Horned Frogs. They put in some serious work!

The Lady Horned Frogs basketball team was picked to finish 6th in the Big 12, so they definitely have some work cut out for them to prove the critics wrong. Tulane looks to keep the waters in motion as they moved to 2-0 on the season, following a 69-66 road win at Alabama on Sunday. Tulane opened the season with a 66-58 home win against Southeastern Louisiana. Tulane ladies hoop squad have four players balling out of control averaging double-digit scoring efforts through two games. Dynah Jones leads the way with 15.5 points per contest. Tulane’s Kystal Freeman leads the team down low, having pulled down a team-best 9.5 rebounds per game. Moon Ursin will be a familiar face for the Horned Frogs, playing as a transfer from Baylor. She ranks second on the team with 13.5 points per game. So they will be ready for whatever she brings as they have experience of going against her already.

Then after their match up with Tulane. TCU gets ready for the Maggie Dixon Classic. They face off against the University of North Carolina on Sunday, November 21. This Tar Heels team is a group that likes to run, so they looking to bring it to TCU as well. It will be a good match up for TCU as both teams like to get out early on transition and get easy buckets.

North Carolina is 2-0 and they play Appalachian State on Wednesday, November 17. They are averaging 90 points per game as a team. They shoot about 53 percent from the field. As they hold their opponents to shooting around 26 percent in games played so far. In this Maggie Dixon Classic TCU gone be ready to bring the pain on the court, and get more dubs.

