TCU Women's Basketball: Upcoming Opponents - Week of Nov. 22

Looking for some good hoops action this upcoming weekend? Well, you are in for a treat as the TCU Women’s Basketball squad heads to Moraga, California to compete in the Saint Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic. The two opponents they play against are Saint Mary (California) and California Baptist.

Saint Mary’s (California) is 2-2 on the season so far. They are averaging 58.8 points per game as a team. The Gaels scoring margin is -11.0 points per game. This is a good thing for TCU, as the Horned Frogs are averaging 67 points per game. The Gaels are struggling shooting on the year. They are shooting 35.7 percent from the field and shooting 26.5 percent from 3-point land. They are a weak rebounding team compared to the Horned Frogs, as they average 38 rebounds a game. Both teams are coming off losses, so both teams are hungry for wins. The Gaels leading scorers is Taycee Wedin as she averages 14 points per game. Ali Bamberger is the second leading scorer with 13.5 points per game. This game takes place Friday, November 26 at 4 p.m. CST on the WCC Network.

After Saint Mary’s, TCU faces California Baptist the next day. California Baptist has shown they can light up the score board. They average 75.7 points per game as a team, shooting 43.5 percent from the field as a team and knocking 35.1 percent of their 3-pointers. The Lancers have some scorers that can go. Caitlyn Harper is the team lead in points with 21.7 points per game. Ana Olaeta averages 16.7 points per game, and Georgia Dale averages 14.3 points per game. So it will be nice to see what defensive game plan Coach Pebley draws up to stop the Lancers scoring attack. This game will be played Saturday, November 27th at 2 PM aired on KTCU.

