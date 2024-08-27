Killer Frogs

Top 50 Big 12 Men's Basketball Players for the 2024-25 Season

Here are the best 50 men's basketball players in the Big 12 for the 2024-25 campaign.

Nicholas Girimonte

Feb 3, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) dribbles the ball against Houston Cougars forward J'Wan Roberts (13) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 3, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) dribbles the ball against Houston Cougars forward J'Wan Roberts (13) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports / Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
The new Big 12 conference is stacked with stars across all 16 teams creating the best basketball conference in the sport. Below are my projected top 50 players for the 2024-25 season.

1. L.J. Cryer - Houston, Guard

Dec 9, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard LJ Cryer (4) after a play during the first half against the Jackson State Tigers at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

After leading No. 1 seed Houston last year in scoring, L.J. Cryer returns with four years of Big 12 experience to lead a stacked Cougar team as one of the best players in the nation.

2. Hunter Dickinson - Kansas, Center

Mar 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) drives during the second half in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Hunter Dickinson averaged 17.9 points and 10.9 rebounds last season and returns for his fifth year to lead arguably the most stacked team in college basketball.

3. Caleb Love - Arizona, Guard

Mar 28, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (2) celebrates in the second half against the Clemson Tigers in the semifinals of the West Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Returning 18 points per game to Arizona, Caleb Love will continue to be one of the top scorers in the nation.

4. Jeremy Roach - Baylor, Guard

Dec 20, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives to the basket as Baylor Bears guard Langston Love (13) looks on during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports / John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

A four-year starter at Duke, Jeremy Roach will be a perfect fit in Scott Drew's system and be an elite guard at Baylor.

5. Tucker DeVries - West Virginia, Guard

Mar 21, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Drake Bulldogs guard Tucker DeVries (12) reacts in the first half against the Washington State Cougars in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports / Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Sixth in the nation in scoring last season, averaging 21.6 points, Tucker DeVries follows his father from Drake to Morgantown and will continue to be one of the best offensive players in the country.

6. Fousseyni Traore - BYU, Forward

Feb 20, 2024; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) reacts to a play against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

As the highest returning scorer to BYU, Fousseyni Traore will get to flourish under Kevin Young after Noah Waterman and Aly Khalifa transferred to Louisville.

7. KJ Adams Jr. - Kansas, Forward

Kansas junior forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) reacts to a foul call in the first half of the Sunflower Showdown inside Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday, March 5, 2024. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

KJ Adams Jr. will return for his fourth year at Kansas to join Dickinson as arguably the best front court in college basketball.

8. Chance McMillian - Texas Tech, Guard

Mar 5, 2024; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Chance McMillian (0) passes the ball during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports / William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Chance McMillian returns a double-digit scorer to a Texas Tech team that lost Pop Isaacs and Joe Touissant over the offseason. Look for McMillian to be one of the biggest breakout candidates in college basketball.

9. Langston Love - Baylor, Guard

Nov 22, 2023; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Baylor Bears guard Langston Love (13) drives past Oregon State Beavers guard Dexter Akanno (4) in the second half at Barclay Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Returning for his third season with Baylor, Langston Love will join Roach as one of the best backcourts in the country.

10. J'Wan Roberts - Houston, Forward

Mar 24, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Houston Cougars forward J'Wan Roberts (13) celebrates after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies in overtime in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Entering his senior campaign with the Cougars, J'Wan Roberts is one of the toughest players in the conference and is a double-double threat in every game.

11. Tamin Lipsey - Iowa State, Guard

Mar 21, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) controls the ball against South Dakota State Jackrabbits guard Matt Mims (1) in the second half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports / Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

As one of just two returning All-Big 12 First Team selections (Hunter Dickinson), Tamin Lipsey will again lead a force of an Iowa State team in his junior campaign.

12. Dug McDaniel - Kansas State, Guard

Michigan guard Dug McDaniel (0) celebrates a three point basket against Nebraska during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 10, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Transferring from Michigan, Dug McDaniel will flourish as a smaller guard in Jerome Tang's system following the departures of Tylor Perry and Cam Carter.

13. Darrion Williams - Texas Tech, Guard

Mar 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Darrion Williams (5) reacts to the crowd in the second half during the game against the Baylor Bears at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports / Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

An All-Big 12 selection last season, Darrion Williams returns to Texas Tech as an elite shooter and rebounder.

14. Jaylin Sellers - UCF, Guard

Mar 9, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; UCF Knights guard Jaylin Sellers (24) reacts after scoring during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

After leading UCF averaging 15.9 points last season, Jaylin Sellers has the potential to be one of the best scorers in the country.

15. Emanuel Sharp - Houston, Guard

Mar 24, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) celebrates in the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Emanuel Sharp returns 12.6 points per game to an already stacked Houston team. Anticipate Sharp taking the next step to become a top player in the conference.

16. VJ Edgecombe - Baylor, Guard

Dec 10, 2022; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Long Island Lutheran guard VJ Edgecombe (1) against Wasatch Academy during the HoopHall West basketball tournament at Chaparral High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

VJ Edgecombe is considered a top-five recruit by most major recruiting sights as an undoubtable five-star prospect. As a bigger guard, look for Edgecombe to be the next Keyonte George or Ja'Kobe Walter as a bigger guard freshman in Scott Drew's system.

17. AJ Storr - Kansas, Guard

Mar 16, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard AJ Storr (2) celebrates his dunk against the Purdue Boilermakers during the overtime at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

AJ Storr led Wisconsin with 16.8 points per game last season before transferring to Kansas. Storr is one of the most talented players in the nation, but with the Jayhawks' stacked roster, expect his numbers to take a slight dip.

18. Coleman Hawkins - Kansas State, Forward

Mar 28, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) reacts against the Iowa State Cyclones in the semifinals of the East Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports / Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

After four years at Illinois, Coleman Hawkins comes to Kansas State as one of the best transfers in the country. Hawkins will join forces with Dug McDaniel to lead the Wildcats with bigger roles this season.

19. Darius Johnson - UCF, Guard

Mar 9, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; UCF Knights guard Darius Johnson (3) controls the ball during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Darius Johnson returns 15.2 points per game to UCF and will continue to be a part of one of the best backcourts in the conference alongside Jaylin Sellers.

20. Norchad Omier - Baylor, Forward

Mar 6, 2024; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Norchad Omier (15) dunks the basketball against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Norchad Omier led Miami averaging a double-double last season. Omier was one of the best transfers in the portal, but his numbers will most likely dip because of how stacked Baylor's roster is and how guard-favorable Coach Drew's system has been.

21. Keshon Gilbert - Iowa State, Guard

Mar 28, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Keshon Gilbert (10) dribbles the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the semifinals of the East Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports / Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

An All-Big 12 Second Team selection last season, Keshon Gilbert was Iowa State's leading scorer. He will continue to lead the Cyclones as one of the best teams in the nation.

22. Jaden Bradley - Arizona, Guard

Mar 28, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) reacts after the game against the Clemson Tigers in the semifinals of the West Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Bradley is Arizona's second-highest returning scorer and will start in the Wildcat's backcourt alongside Caleb Love. Expect Bradley to take a huge leap this season and become a breakout star in the conference.

23. Javon Small - West Virginia, Guard

Feb 21, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Javon Small (12) dribbles the ball against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports / Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

After leading Oklahoma State with averages of 15.1 points and 4.1 assists last season, Javon Small will be the starting point guard on a new-look West Virginia team with a huge opportunity to become a star in the Big 12.

24. Dajuan Harris Jr. - Kansas, Guard

Mar 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) reacts during the first half in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports / Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

A three-year starter at Kansas, Dajuan Harris Jr. will continue to be a household name in his fifth year with the Jayhawks. His numbers and efficiency took an unexpected dip last season, but Harris Jr. remains one of the top true point guards in the conference.

25. Frankie Collins - TCU, Guard

Mar 13, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Frankie Collins (1) dribbles against the Utah Utes during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

After leading Arizona State in points, assists and steals last season, Frankie Collins comes to TCU to lead a brand new roster for his fourth season of college ball.

26. Kerwin Walton - Texas Tech, Guard

Feb 10, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kerwin Walton (24) against the Central Florida Knights in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports / Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

As one of the best shooters in the country, Kerwin Walton will get an elevated role and have a great opportunity to take a huge leap in his fifth season.

27. Adam Miller - Arizona State, Guard

ASU guard Adam Miller (44) reacts after a foul call against Cal during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Feb. 3, 2024. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Adam Miller returns the most points to a new-look Arizona State squad, where he will be the projected leader of the Sun Devils.

28. Simas Lukosius - Cincinnati, Guard

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Simas Lukosius (41) reacts after a made 3-point basket in the second half of a college basketball game against the San Francisco Dons in the National Invitation Tournament, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

An elite shooter, Simas Lukosius will be one of the top scorers in the conference on a dangerous Cincinnati team.

29. Dallin Hall - BYU, Guard

Mar 21, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) drives against Duquesne Dukes forward Fousseyni Drame (34) in the second half during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports / Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

A starter in his first two years as a Cougar, Dallin Hall will take a huge jump under new head coach Kevin Young.

30. Richie Saunders - BYU, Guard

Jan 13, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) goes to the basket during the first period against the UCF Knights at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports / Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

After being highly sought after in the transfer portal, Richie Saunders decided to return to BYU for his third season and will continue to be one of the best glue-guys in the conference.

31. Rylan Griffen - Kansas, Guard

Feb 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Rylan Griffen (3) reacts after a three point basket during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

A double-digit scorer on a Final Four Alabama team, Rylan Griffen was one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal. He is likely to start on a Kansas team that arguably has the most stacked roster in college basketball.

32. Gabe Madsen - Utah, Guard

Feb 24, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) during the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Averaging 13.6 points last season, Gabe Madsen returns the most scoring to Utah. Madsen is expected to be the go-to guy for the Utes this year.

33. Dan Skillings Jr. - Cincinnati, Guard

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) rises for a 3-point shot in the second half of a college basketball game against the Bradley Braves during a second-round game of the National Invitation Tournament,, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dan Skillings Jr. led Cincinnati in scoring last season, and expect that production to stay consistent on a much improved Bearcat squad.

34. Milan Momcilovic - Iowa State, Forward

Mar 2, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) shoots the ball over UCF Knights guard Shemarri Allen (2) during the first half at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports / Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Averaging 10.9 points and starting every game, Milan Momcilovic had an incredibly impressive freshman season. Expect him to remain a star for the Cyclones, but Saint Mary's transfer Joshua Jefferson may halt Momcilovic from taking as big of a sophomore jump.

35. Trazarien White - TCU, Forward

Dec 2, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks forward Trazarien White (13) reacts during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports / Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Trazarien White averaged 19.8 points and 6.8 rebounds at UNC Wilmington last season before transferring to TCU as one of the most talented players in the portal. White has a chance to flourish this season if he can prove he can perform consistently against Big 12 competition.

36. Trevin Knell - BYU, Guard

Jan 23, 2024; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) reacts to a play against the Houston Cougars during the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Trevin Knell is one of the best shooters in the nation. He will continue to fill his role perfectly in his fifth season as a Cougar.

37. Dillon Mitchell - Cincinnati, Forward

Mar 21, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dillon Mitchell (23) reacts to a play in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Dillon Mitchell was a starter at Texas in his two seasons before transferring to Cincinnati. Mitchell has a chance to take a significant jump in production with a bigger opportunity as a Bearcat.

38. Noah Reynolds - TCU, Guard

Dec 16, 2023; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Green Bay Phoenix guard Noah Reynolds (21) shoots as Oklahoma Sooners guard Javian McCollum (2) looks on during the first half at Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports / Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Reynolds averaged 20 points and 4.5 assists on 51.1% from the field last season with Green Bay. If Reynolds can replicate even half of that production in the Big 12, he will be a great player for the Horned Frogs.

39. Alston Mason - Arizona State, Guard

Missouri State junior Alston Mason (1) moves the ball during a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament game between Missouri State and Indiana State, Friday, March 8, 2024, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. / Michael Gulledge Special to the News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

Alston Mason dropped 17.5 points per game at Missouri State last season and will have a huge opportunity to command a new-look Arizona State team.

40. Devan Cambridge - Texas Tech, Forward

Texas Tech's forward Devan Cambridge (35) goes for a layup against Omaha in a non-conference basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, at United Supermarkets Arena. / Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Averaging 10.5 points in a shortened 2023-24 season, Devan Cambridge will look to take the next step in his sixth season of college basketball.

41. Keyshawn Hall - UCF, Guard

Dec 5, 2023; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; George Mason Patriots guard Keyshawn Hall (4) brings the ball up court against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports / Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Keyshawn Hall led George Mason in points and rebounds last season before transferring to UCF. At 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds, Hall has a chance to have success in a guard-forward position alongside great guards with the Knights.

42. Curtis Jones - Iowa State, Guard

Mar 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Curtis Jones (5) gestures against the Washington State Cougars during the second half of the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Curtis Jones averaged 11 points off the bench for Iowa State last season. With Tre King's departure, look for Jones to take the next step on a stacked Cyclone team.

43. Jayden Quaintance - Arizona State, Center

Apr 2, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; McDonald's All American East forward Jayden Quaintance (21) grabs the rebound from under McDonald's All American West forward Carter Bryant (9) during the first half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Jayden Quaintance is a unanimous five-star and number five overall recruit according to On3. The 6-foot-9 true freshman will have the opportunity to get big minutes instantly for the Sun Devils and show off his elite talent.

44. Terrance Arceneaux - Houston, Guard

Dec 6, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Terrance Arceneaux (23) controls the ball as Rice Owls forward Sam Alajiki (0) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

After an Achilles tear that ended his 2023-24 season, Terrance Arceneaux will look to show off his elite talent in Kelvin Sampson's system that fits his skillset great.

45. Dawson Baker - BYU, Guard

Mar 6, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) shoots over the hands of Iowa State Cyclones forward Robert Jones (12) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports / Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

After a foot injury ruined his 2023-24 season, Dawson Baker will look to become the elite scorer he was for UC Irvine at BYU.

46. David N'Guessan - Kansas State, Forward

Kansas State senior forward David N'Guessan (1) reacts after a foul called against Kansas in the second half of the Sunflower Showdown inside Bramlage Coliseum Monday, February 5, 2024. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

After starting the majority of his two seasons at Kansas State, David N'Guessan will look to take the next step in production for his fifth year of college basketball.

47. Jayden Nunn - Baylor, Guard

Mar 22, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Baylor Bears guard Jayden Nunn (2) dribbles as Colgate Raiders guard Braeden Smith (2) defends during the first half in the NCAA Tournament First Round at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Jayden Nunn averaged double digits as a starter for Baylor last season, and there is no reason why he should not maintain this production.

48. Julian Hammond III - Colorado, Guard

Nov 26, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Julian Hammond III (3) gestures to the offense during the second half of the game against the Iona Gaels at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports / Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports

Julian Hammond III returns the most scoring to the Buffaloes, and with an all new Colorado squad, there is massive opportunity for Hammond III to make a huge jump in productivity.

49. Jordan Ivy-Curry - UCF, Guard

Feb 7, 2024; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners guard Jordan Ivy-Curry (1) shoots the ball during the second half against the Wichita State Shockers at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports / William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

After leading UTSA, averaging 17.1 points last season, Jordan Ivy-Curry will have a chance to show off his skillset against Big 12 competition with the Golden Knights.

50. Elijah Hawkins - Texas Tech, Guard

Mar 14, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Elijah Hawkins (0) celebrates his assist against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Elijah Hawkins was second in the nation with 7.5 assists per game at Minnesota last season. He will get a chance to command a talented group of playmakers as a true point guard for Texas Tech this season.

Just Missed the List:

  • Achor Achor - Kansas State, Forward
  • Jizzle James - Cincinnati, Guard
  • KJ Lewis - Arizona, Guard
  • JT Toppin - Texas Tech, Forward
  • Abou Ousmane - Oklahoma State, Forward

Published
Nicholas Girimonte

NICHOLAS GIRIMONTE

Nicholas is a student at TCU majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism. He's from the Bay Area but now calls New Braunfels, Texas home. There's nothing he likes more than watching TCU sports.

