Top 50 Big 12 Men's Basketball Players for the 2024-25 Season
The new Big 12 conference is stacked with stars across all 16 teams creating the best basketball conference in the sport. Below are my projected top 50 players for the 2024-25 season.
1. L.J. Cryer - Houston, Guard
After leading No. 1 seed Houston last year in scoring, L.J. Cryer returns with four years of Big 12 experience to lead a stacked Cougar team as one of the best players in the nation.
2. Hunter Dickinson - Kansas, Center
Hunter Dickinson averaged 17.9 points and 10.9 rebounds last season and returns for his fifth year to lead arguably the most stacked team in college basketball.
3. Caleb Love - Arizona, Guard
Returning 18 points per game to Arizona, Caleb Love will continue to be one of the top scorers in the nation.
4. Jeremy Roach - Baylor, Guard
A four-year starter at Duke, Jeremy Roach will be a perfect fit in Scott Drew's system and be an elite guard at Baylor.
5. Tucker DeVries - West Virginia, Guard
Sixth in the nation in scoring last season, averaging 21.6 points, Tucker DeVries follows his father from Drake to Morgantown and will continue to be one of the best offensive players in the country.
6. Fousseyni Traore - BYU, Forward
As the highest returning scorer to BYU, Fousseyni Traore will get to flourish under Kevin Young after Noah Waterman and Aly Khalifa transferred to Louisville.
7. KJ Adams Jr. - Kansas, Forward
KJ Adams Jr. will return for his fourth year at Kansas to join Dickinson as arguably the best front court in college basketball.
8. Chance McMillian - Texas Tech, Guard
Chance McMillian returns a double-digit scorer to a Texas Tech team that lost Pop Isaacs and Joe Touissant over the offseason. Look for McMillian to be one of the biggest breakout candidates in college basketball.
9. Langston Love - Baylor, Guard
Returning for his third season with Baylor, Langston Love will join Roach as one of the best backcourts in the country.
10. J'Wan Roberts - Houston, Forward
Entering his senior campaign with the Cougars, J'Wan Roberts is one of the toughest players in the conference and is a double-double threat in every game.
11. Tamin Lipsey - Iowa State, Guard
As one of just two returning All-Big 12 First Team selections (Hunter Dickinson), Tamin Lipsey will again lead a force of an Iowa State team in his junior campaign.
12. Dug McDaniel - Kansas State, Guard
Transferring from Michigan, Dug McDaniel will flourish as a smaller guard in Jerome Tang's system following the departures of Tylor Perry and Cam Carter.
13. Darrion Williams - Texas Tech, Guard
An All-Big 12 selection last season, Darrion Williams returns to Texas Tech as an elite shooter and rebounder.
14. Jaylin Sellers - UCF, Guard
After leading UCF averaging 15.9 points last season, Jaylin Sellers has the potential to be one of the best scorers in the country.
15. Emanuel Sharp - Houston, Guard
Emanuel Sharp returns 12.6 points per game to an already stacked Houston team. Anticipate Sharp taking the next step to become a top player in the conference.
16. VJ Edgecombe - Baylor, Guard
VJ Edgecombe is considered a top-five recruit by most major recruiting sights as an undoubtable five-star prospect. As a bigger guard, look for Edgecombe to be the next Keyonte George or Ja'Kobe Walter as a bigger guard freshman in Scott Drew's system.
17. AJ Storr - Kansas, Guard
AJ Storr led Wisconsin with 16.8 points per game last season before transferring to Kansas. Storr is one of the most talented players in the nation, but with the Jayhawks' stacked roster, expect his numbers to take a slight dip.
18. Coleman Hawkins - Kansas State, Forward
After four years at Illinois, Coleman Hawkins comes to Kansas State as one of the best transfers in the country. Hawkins will join forces with Dug McDaniel to lead the Wildcats with bigger roles this season.
19. Darius Johnson - UCF, Guard
Darius Johnson returns 15.2 points per game to UCF and will continue to be a part of one of the best backcourts in the conference alongside Jaylin Sellers.
20. Norchad Omier - Baylor, Forward
Norchad Omier led Miami averaging a double-double last season. Omier was one of the best transfers in the portal, but his numbers will most likely dip because of how stacked Baylor's roster is and how guard-favorable Coach Drew's system has been.
21. Keshon Gilbert - Iowa State, Guard
An All-Big 12 Second Team selection last season, Keshon Gilbert was Iowa State's leading scorer. He will continue to lead the Cyclones as one of the best teams in the nation.
22. Jaden Bradley - Arizona, Guard
Jaden Bradley is Arizona's second-highest returning scorer and will start in the Wildcat's backcourt alongside Caleb Love. Expect Bradley to take a huge leap this season and become a breakout star in the conference.
23. Javon Small - West Virginia, Guard
After leading Oklahoma State with averages of 15.1 points and 4.1 assists last season, Javon Small will be the starting point guard on a new-look West Virginia team with a huge opportunity to become a star in the Big 12.
24. Dajuan Harris Jr. - Kansas, Guard
A three-year starter at Kansas, Dajuan Harris Jr. will continue to be a household name in his fifth year with the Jayhawks. His numbers and efficiency took an unexpected dip last season, but Harris Jr. remains one of the top true point guards in the conference.
25. Frankie Collins - TCU, Guard
After leading Arizona State in points, assists and steals last season, Frankie Collins comes to TCU to lead a brand new roster for his fourth season of college ball.
26. Kerwin Walton - Texas Tech, Guard
As one of the best shooters in the country, Kerwin Walton will get an elevated role and have a great opportunity to take a huge leap in his fifth season.
27. Adam Miller - Arizona State, Guard
Adam Miller returns the most points to a new-look Arizona State squad, where he will be the projected leader of the Sun Devils.
28. Simas Lukosius - Cincinnati, Guard
An elite shooter, Simas Lukosius will be one of the top scorers in the conference on a dangerous Cincinnati team.
29. Dallin Hall - BYU, Guard
A starter in his first two years as a Cougar, Dallin Hall will take a huge jump under new head coach Kevin Young.
30. Richie Saunders - BYU, Guard
After being highly sought after in the transfer portal, Richie Saunders decided to return to BYU for his third season and will continue to be one of the best glue-guys in the conference.
31. Rylan Griffen - Kansas, Guard
A double-digit scorer on a Final Four Alabama team, Rylan Griffen was one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal. He is likely to start on a Kansas team that arguably has the most stacked roster in college basketball.
32. Gabe Madsen - Utah, Guard
Averaging 13.6 points last season, Gabe Madsen returns the most scoring to Utah. Madsen is expected to be the go-to guy for the Utes this year.
33. Dan Skillings Jr. - Cincinnati, Guard
Dan Skillings Jr. led Cincinnati in scoring last season, and expect that production to stay consistent on a much improved Bearcat squad.
34. Milan Momcilovic - Iowa State, Forward
Averaging 10.9 points and starting every game, Milan Momcilovic had an incredibly impressive freshman season. Expect him to remain a star for the Cyclones, but Saint Mary's transfer Joshua Jefferson may halt Momcilovic from taking as big of a sophomore jump.
35. Trazarien White - TCU, Forward
Trazarien White averaged 19.8 points and 6.8 rebounds at UNC Wilmington last season before transferring to TCU as one of the most talented players in the portal. White has a chance to flourish this season if he can prove he can perform consistently against Big 12 competition.
36. Trevin Knell - BYU, Guard
Trevin Knell is one of the best shooters in the nation. He will continue to fill his role perfectly in his fifth season as a Cougar.
37. Dillon Mitchell - Cincinnati, Forward
Dillon Mitchell was a starter at Texas in his two seasons before transferring to Cincinnati. Mitchell has a chance to take a significant jump in production with a bigger opportunity as a Bearcat.
38. Noah Reynolds - TCU, Guard
Noah Reynolds averaged 20 points and 4.5 assists on 51.1% from the field last season with Green Bay. If Reynolds can replicate even half of that production in the Big 12, he will be a great player for the Horned Frogs.
39. Alston Mason - Arizona State, Guard
Alston Mason dropped 17.5 points per game at Missouri State last season and will have a huge opportunity to command a new-look Arizona State team.
40. Devan Cambridge - Texas Tech, Forward
Averaging 10.5 points in a shortened 2023-24 season, Devan Cambridge will look to take the next step in his sixth season of college basketball.
41. Keyshawn Hall - UCF, Guard
Keyshawn Hall led George Mason in points and rebounds last season before transferring to UCF. At 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds, Hall has a chance to have success in a guard-forward position alongside great guards with the Knights.
42. Curtis Jones - Iowa State, Guard
Curtis Jones averaged 11 points off the bench for Iowa State last season. With Tre King's departure, look for Jones to take the next step on a stacked Cyclone team.
43. Jayden Quaintance - Arizona State, Center
Jayden Quaintance is a unanimous five-star and number five overall recruit according to On3. The 6-foot-9 true freshman will have the opportunity to get big minutes instantly for the Sun Devils and show off his elite talent.
44. Terrance Arceneaux - Houston, Guard
After an Achilles tear that ended his 2023-24 season, Terrance Arceneaux will look to show off his elite talent in Kelvin Sampson's system that fits his skillset great.
45. Dawson Baker - BYU, Guard
After a foot injury ruined his 2023-24 season, Dawson Baker will look to become the elite scorer he was for UC Irvine at BYU.
46. David N'Guessan - Kansas State, Forward
After starting the majority of his two seasons at Kansas State, David N'Guessan will look to take the next step in production for his fifth year of college basketball.
47. Jayden Nunn - Baylor, Guard
Jayden Nunn averaged double digits as a starter for Baylor last season, and there is no reason why he should not maintain this production.
48. Julian Hammond III - Colorado, Guard
Julian Hammond III returns the most scoring to the Buffaloes, and with an all new Colorado squad, there is massive opportunity for Hammond III to make a huge jump in productivity.
49. Jordan Ivy-Curry - UCF, Guard
After leading UTSA, averaging 17.1 points last season, Jordan Ivy-Curry will have a chance to show off his skillset against Big 12 competition with the Golden Knights.
50. Elijah Hawkins - Texas Tech, Guard
Elijah Hawkins was second in the nation with 7.5 assists per game at Minnesota last season. He will get a chance to command a talented group of playmakers as a true point guard for Texas Tech this season.
Just Missed the List:
- Achor Achor - Kansas State, Forward
- Jizzle James - Cincinnati, Guard
- KJ Lewis - Arizona, Guard
- JT Toppin - Texas Tech, Forward
- Abou Ousmane - Oklahoma State, Forward
