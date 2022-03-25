Skip to main content
Big 12 Basketball:  How to Watch Kansas, Iowa State

Big 12 contenders Kansas and Iowa State will be competing to join the Elite Eight

© Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the vernal equinox, March begins to draw to a close, and its Madness with it.  After tonight, the NCAA tournament, which hosted 68 teams originally, will have winnowed its competitors down to eight teams in, eight elites that as of now do not yet include a single Big 12 member.  TCU, Baylor, and Texas lost in the second round; meanwhile, Texas Tech lost its game yesterday against Duke--glad tidings for those who admire the career of Mike Krzyzewski, but less so for those who are hoping the Big 12 might make an impression this year by winning, or at least competing for, a National Championship. 

In the Midwest, No. 1-seed Kansas will be taking on No. 4 Providence Friday at 6:29 at the United Center in Chicago.  

Immediately after, at 8:59, No. 11-seed Iowa State will face No. 10-seed Miami (Florida).  

Of note:  Iowa State and Miami are both double-digit teams.  Whoever wins this game, one will have been deemed by the experts unworthy of being a 1 - 9 seed; in other words, both teams should have lost in the first round, and both have survived to the third.  One will continue to the fourth.  Fans of both teams should be proud.  

The winner of the Iowa State and Miami game will take on the winner of Kansas and Providence, which entails that two Big 12 teams could face each other in the Elite Eight.  

Obviously, there is plenty here to interest.  

Tip off for Kansas and Providence is at 6:29; for Iowa State and Miami (Florida) at 8:59.  

TV:  Both games can be viewed on TBS.

