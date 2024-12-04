Killer Frogs

WATCH! Jamie Dixon Talks Acrisure Invitational and Upcoming Xavier Game

The TCU men's basketball head coach meets with the media Wednesday.

Nicholas Girimonte

Oct 23, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon talks to media during the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
TCU men's basketball head coach Jamie Dixon met with the media Wednesday for the first time since their losses to Santa Clara and Colorado State.

Dixon talks improvements needed and their upcoming games against Xavier and Vanderbilt. Watch below.

