WATCH! Jamie Dixon Talks Acrisure Invitational and Upcoming Xavier Game
The TCU men's basketball head coach meets with the media Wednesday.
In this story:
TCU men's basketball head coach Jamie Dixon met with the media Wednesday for the first time since their losses to Santa Clara and Colorado State.
Dixon talks improvements needed and their upcoming games against Xavier and Vanderbilt. Watch below.
