WATCH! Mark Campbell Meets With Media Ahead of No. 9 TCU's Game vs. FAU

No. 9 TCU Women's Basketball's head coach talks games against Florida Atlantic and No. 3 South Carolina

Nicholas Girimonte

Oct 17, Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas Christian University head coach Mark Campbell answers questions at the Big 12 Women s Basketball Tipoff at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images
TCU Women's Basketball just earned their highest ranking in program history.

Head coach Mark Campbell met with the media for the first time since their Cayman Islands Classic victory and historic upset over No. 3 Notre Dame.

Watch below as No. 9 TCU prepares for Florida Atlantic and No. 3 South Carolina this week

Nicholas is a student at TCU majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism. He's from the Bay Area but now calls New Braunfels, Texas home. There's nothing he likes more than watching TCU sports.

