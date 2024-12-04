WATCH! Mark Campbell Meets With Media Ahead of No. 9 TCU's Game vs. FAU
No. 9 TCU Women's Basketball's head coach talks games against Florida Atlantic and No. 3 South Carolina
In this story:
TCU Women's Basketball just earned their highest ranking in program history.
Head coach Mark Campbell met with the media for the first time since their Cayman Islands Classic victory and historic upset over No. 3 Notre Dame.
Watch below as No. 9 TCU prepares for Florida Atlantic and No. 3 South Carolina this week
