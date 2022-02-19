TCU Men's Basketball:  How to Watch TCU vs. Baylor

TCU (16-7, 5-7) will be visiting No. 7-ranked Baylor (21-5, 9-4) today, at 11:00 am, in Ferrell Center Arena. The game will constitute the second matchup between the teams this season after the Frogs suffered a disappointment at home last January, when they lost 64-76.

The Frogs are trying to rebound after two consecutive defeats, against Texas Tech and Iowa State (69-82 and 51-84, respectively). The loss against the Iowa State Cyclones was particularly painful, as the Frogs had yet to fall twice in a row.

And as for Baylor, no one will soon forget the thrill when, at home, the Frogs led the Bears at the half (41-30) only to slip and face a final score of 64-76.

In that game, Baylor managed to net 22 points within the first six minutes of the second half. Baylor maintained momentum the rest of the way for the final.

But in the dunking Frogs' defense, when they're on, they're as good as anybody else. Two of their defeats--against Oklahoma State and Iowa State--could have easily fallen the other way (then again, so could have several of their victories). And as with Baylor, TCU blew a first-half lead against No. 11 Texas Tech--40-37. But a good half a great game does not make.

Have two defeats sobered the Frogs sufficiently they can rally their resources to make the Ferrell Center a lachrymose pool of wet bear skin? Here's to hoping (and hopping).

Tipoff is at 11:00 am in Ferrell Center Arena.

TV: It can be viewed on ESPN2.

Radio: Alternatively, fans can listen to the game on AM 570 KLIF with Brian Estridge and John Denton

Finally, there will be live updates on Twitter, if one follows the KillerFrog page.

Next up: The Frogs will be back home to take on West Virginia at Schollmaier Arena. That game is set for Monday at 7 pm.

