Men's Basketball:  How to Watch TCU vs. Iowa State

TCU will be hosting Iowa State at Schollmaier Arena today, and I wish I could say the home court will be to our advantage. But the fact is that the two most attended games in program history, against UT and Kansas State, ended in humiliating defeats--50-73 and 63-75, respectively. Indeed, of our five losses, three have been levied at home. So there's that.

Nevertheless, skepticism doesn't equate to despair. After all, the boys handily defeated Iowa State in Ames, 59-44, last January. If there is anything to take away from the Horned Frogs' general performance this season it is that, at their best, they are incendiary. When out-rebounding their opponents and keeping their points on the board, they are nigh unstoppable. But they are unreliable. And this has resulted in a lot of fingerless fans in Frogdom.

On Saturday, in a game reminiscent of our defeat at the hands of the Bores from Waco, we led at the half, only to bow to the No. 10 ranked Red Raiders, with a final score of 69-82. But it is worth considering the Horned Frogs have yet to suffer two defeats consecutively.

Let us hope the Frogs can recuperate from their defeat and finally find a way to turn their indefatigable fans' love to their advantage.

TV: It can be viewed on ESPNU.

Radio: Alternatively, fans can listen to the game on AM 570 KLIF with Brian Estridge and John Denton

Finally, there will be live updates on Twitter, if one follows the KillerFrog page.

