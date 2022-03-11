Men's Basketball: How to Watch TCU vs. Kansas

The Madness continues, and as this author has pointed out on more than one occasion, anyone can win any given game.

TCU was by no means the favorite to win the quarterfinal against Texas--and the naysayers would have been more than vindicated at the half, nearing which TCU trailed by as many as 20 points. But the boys found their momentum in the second, ultimately elevating themselves to victory and a final score of 65-60.

Thus, TCU has now beaten every team in the Big 12 at least once, with the sole exception of Baylor, who suffered their own upset in their quarterfinal against OU (72-67 final).

Having said that, Kansas easily eclipsed the West Virginia Mountaineers yesterday (63-87 final). And it was West Virginia who dealt TCU its devastating final loss of regular season play (64-70). As I say, anyone can win any game at any time.

So TCU will be taking on Kansas for the third time in as many weeks. Their first matchup was a surprise win for un-ranked TCU, who won by a comfortable ten point margin (74-64). However, at their immediate rematch two days later, Kansas eked out a narrow vengeance (68-72).

Needless to say, we may be witness to a nail-biter in Kansas City. Or it could be a blowout. But one thing is for sure: no one has the slightest idea what's going to happen. And that is when sports gets exciting--at least for this particular spectator.

Tipoff is at 6 pm at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Next up: Assuming they come out on top, TCU will follow up on Saturday in Kansas City at 5 pm. Opponent is the winner of the Texas Tech/Oklahoma semifinal game.

