TCU Men's Basketball: How to Watch TCU vs. Kansas

After a spectacular victory over Texas Tech, the Horned Frogs will meet Kansas tonight at Schollmaier Arena

© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The TCU men's basketball team (18-9; 7-8 in conference) will be taking on No. 6 Kansas (23-5; 12-3 in conference--they are the second highest ranked team in the Big 12) tonight at Schollmaier Arena at 7 pm.  

Horned Frog fans everywhere have good reason for feeling good after TCU's upset over then-No.9 Texas Tech at home.  The victory, with a final score of 69-66, felt like poetic justice after TCU's deeply upsetting defeat two weeks before in Lubbock (69-82), where they had held the lead at the half.  This time, gaining the upper hand in the second half, the TCU men's basketball team proved that when they're on, they can compete with the best of competitors. 

And in that regard, TCU will have their work cut out for them, hosting a team that has beaten every Big 12 team except for TCU and Texas.  They beat Baylor (83-59), once, only to fall in the second round (70-80).  By contrast, Baylor is one of two teams to have swept TCU this season.  On the other hand, Kansas lost to the only other team to sweep TCU this season, Texas, in Austin (76-79), while Texas Tech swept Texas and delivered Kansas a defeat (67-75).  We defeated Texas Tech.  So if we can beat the team that beat Kansas, it should follow we too can beat Kansas.  

Let's just hope the Frogs manage to maintain a strong defense, with as effective a second half as we saw on Saturday.  

Tip off as at 7 pm.  

TV: It can be viewed on ESPN+.

Radio: Alternatively, fans can listen to the game on AM 570 KLIF with Brian Estridge and John Denton

Finally, there will be live updates on Twitter, if one follows the KillerFrog page.

Next up: The Frogs will immediately rematch Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence.  

Feb 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs center Eddie Lampkin (4) reacts after a basket in the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
