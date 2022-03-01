TCU Men's Basketball: How to Watch TCU vs. Kansas

The TCU men's basketball team (18-9; 7-8 in conference) will be taking on No. 6 Kansas (23-5; 12-3 in conference--they are the second highest ranked team in the Big 12) tonight at Schollmaier Arena at 7 pm.

Horned Frog fans everywhere have good reason for feeling good after TCU's upset over then-No.9 Texas Tech at home. The victory, with a final score of 69-66, felt like poetic justice after TCU's deeply upsetting defeat two weeks before in Lubbock (69-82), where they had held the lead at the half. This time, gaining the upper hand in the second half, the TCU men's basketball team proved that when they're on, they can compete with the best of competitors.

And in that regard, TCU will have their work cut out for them, hosting a team that has beaten every Big 12 team except for TCU and Texas. They beat Baylor (83-59), once, only to fall in the second round (70-80). By contrast, Baylor is one of two teams to have swept TCU this season. On the other hand, Kansas lost to the only other team to sweep TCU this season, Texas, in Austin (76-79), while Texas Tech swept Texas and delivered Kansas a defeat (67-75). We defeated Texas Tech. So if we can beat the team that beat Kansas, it should follow we too can beat Kansas.

Let's just hope the Frogs manage to maintain a strong defense, with as effective a second half as we saw on Saturday.

Tip off as at 7 pm.

TV: It can be viewed on ESPN+.

Radio: Alternatively, fans can listen to the game on AM 570 KLIF with Brian Estridge and John Denton

Finally, there will be live updates on Twitter, if one follows the KillerFrog page.

Next up: The Frogs will immediately rematch Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.