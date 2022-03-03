TCU Men's Basketball:  How to Watch TCU at Kansas

TCU (19-9; 8-8 in conference) will rematch the Kansas Jayhawks (23-6; 12-4) today in Lawrence with a mind to sweep Kansas at home.

The Frogs made history at Schollmaier arena on Tuesday, having defeated two ranked teams consecutively, then-No.9 Texas Tech and No. 6 Kansas. Their victory comes as welcome proof of what Horned Frog fans already knew before: the TCU men's basketball team are serious contenders, and at their best, they can beat anyone. As Eddie Lampkin Jr. put it: "We're one of the best teams in the country. I stand firmly on that. My teammates stand firmly on that. We're just ready to compete. We're ready."

TCU had struggled before with second halves and a sloppy defensive game. But against both Tech and Kansas, they gained momentum rather than losing it, and the defense was solid. If they can continue to perform at their current level, they'll raise mayhem during March madness.

Having said that, Kansas will have the home court advantage, which they didn't have on Tuesday. And they are still ranked No. 6, with only 6 losses. No team has managed to sweep them thus far this season. If TCU wins, they will be the first.

Tipoff is at 7 pm at the Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

TV: It can be viewed on ESPN+.

Radio: Alternatively, fans can listen to the game on AM 570 KLIF with Brian Estridge and John Denton

Finally, there will be live updates on Twitter, if one follows the KillerFrog page.

Next up: The Frogs will be in Morgantown to take on West Virginia Saturday at 1 pm.

