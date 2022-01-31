Skip to main content
Men's Basketball: How to Watch TCU at Oklahoma

TCU plays in Norman in hopes of continuing its good returns

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

After defeating No. 19 LSU (77-68) on Saturday, TCU will play Oklahoma in Norman on Monday at 8 pm.  

After the victory over LSU, their second win over a ranked team in seven days, the Horned Frogs have improved to 2-1 against top 25 teams.  They are 3-1 on the road this season, having already won as many as the season prior.

As ever, the Frogs can take pride in their stand-out players and rebounds.

Big-12 guard Mike Miles Jr. is the only player that ranks in the top 5 in both scoring and assists (at fifth and fourth, respectively), averaging 15.6 points per game, with 4.1 assists.  He is one of four in the Power 5 averaging at least 15 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4 assists. 

Chuck O'Bannon is second on the team in scoring, with 10.1 point per game, on average, while shooting a team-best 40 percent from three.  He and Miles both scored 19 points against LSU.  

Emanuel Miller leads eight TCU newcomers with 9.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the Big 12.  He has four double-doubles this season, and his 2.7 rebounds per game ranks third in the Big 12. 

Damion Baugh ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 4.1 assists per game.  He had 23 points and 7 steals against No. 16 Iowa State.  

Micah Peavy ranks in the top percentile nationally for defensive points per possession (.5). 

Fan favorite Eddie Lampkin Jr., with 5.3 rebounds per game, ranks 17th in the Big 12, while his 2.9 offensive rebounds per game ranks second.  

But key to their success is their rebound percentage.  

The Frogs lead the Big 12 and rank in the Top 10 nationally in rebound margin (third, 9.7), offensive rebounds per game (fifth, 14.1), and rebounds per game (seventh, 41.4); when out-rebounding its opponent TCU is 13-2, and has been out-rebounded only three times. 

So what of their competition, Oklahoma?

Oklahoma has had tough luck, having lost five of their last six games, coming off a decisive defeat at the hands of Auburn (ranked No. 1).  Their star player, Tanner Groves, boasts 13.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.  OU is tied with Kansas for the top-shooting team in the Big 12 at 48.9 percent.  

The game begins at 8 pm.

TV: It can be viewed on ESPN2.

Radio: Alternatively, fans can listen to the game on AM 570 KLIF with Brian Estridge and John Denton

Finally, there will be live updates on Twitter, if one follows the KillerFrog page.

