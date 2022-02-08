TCU Men's Basketball: How to Watch TCU Hosting Oklahoma State

Skip to main content
TCU Men's Basketball:  How to Watch TCU vs. Oklahoma State

TCU Men's Basketball:  How to Watch TCU vs. Oklahoma State

After a disappointing defeat on Saturday, the Frogs will rally at Schollmaier Arena to take on OSU

After a disappointing defeat on Saturday, the Frogs will rally at Schollmaier Arena to take on OSU

Saturday was a bummer to be a Frog.  The men's basketball team lost at home to Kansas State 75-63.  The defeat brings the Horned Frogs' record to 15-5 on the season as they host OSU tonight.    

Despite considerable crowd enthusiasm, 7,581 on Saturday, the second highest attendance in school history, TCU was unable to mobilize its assets effectively to win.  Those 7500+ may have experienced Bill Murray-like deja vu after a similar defeat at home to UT--again, despite the undeterred enthusiasm of their fans.   

This is not to say the boys didn't do their best.  Leading scorer Mike Miles was out due to an injury to his wrist, and in his stead Francisco Farabello scored a career-high 14 points.  Meanwhile, ace Damion Baugh played 37 minutes, the most in his own career, to score 17 points, with three threes.  He has been named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after averaging 18.5 points and six rebounds per game. 

And what of Oklahoma State?  They currently stand at 11-11, with a record of 4-6 in conference, as against TCU's 4-4, and are enjoying the high of a victory over their rival, Oklahoma, on their native ground in Stillwater.  

Hopefully, TCU's desire to win after a loss will outweigh OSU's own desire to win after a win.  

The game begins at 6 pm on Tuesday, February 8 at Schollmaier Arena.       

TV: It can be viewed on ESPNU.

Radio: Alternatively, fans can listen to the game on AM 570 KLIF with Brian Estridge and John Denton

Finally, there will be live updates on Twitter, if one follows the KillerFrog page.

