Men's Basketball:  How to Watch TCU at Texas

For the second time of the season, TCU (17-8 overall, 6-7 in conference) and Texas (19-8 overall, 8-6 in conference) will be locking reptilian and bovine horns today, at 6 pm, in Austin. Despite the victory on Monday against West Virginia, three consecutive defeats prior--against Texas Tech, against Iowa State, and against Baylor--have solidified the urgency for the Frogs to maintain the momentum through their remaining competitions.

And the wounds from TCU's defeat against Texas at home in January have not entirely healed.

When Sonny Dykes attended that game, he elicited the greatest audience response of the night by giving the "horns down" signal--twice. And while his gesture was bound to be warmly received by Frogs more than a little peeved by Texas' transfer to the SEC, there was a reason not even Eddie Lampkin Jr., fan favorite, could so stimulate the crowd: the game was a disaster, from the tenth minute 'til the end. TCU simply couldn't gather the spirit (never mind the spit) to offset the Longhorn advance.

The final score proved one of the most decisive defeats for TCU this season: 50-73.

Today, the Frogs will be double-motivated to prevail. One, no doubt, they're tired of losing. And two, prior to their defeat at the hands of the Horns, they had suffered only two defeats--one by a single point, against Oklahoma State. It would be poetically just for the team that buried TCU's hopes for Big 12 dominance to resurrect them.

Tipoff is at 6 pm at the Erwin Center in Austin.

TV: It can be viewed on ESPN2.

Radio: Alternatively, fans can listen to the game on AM 570 KLIF with Brian Estridge and John Denton

Finally, there will be live updates on Twitter, if one follows the KillerFrog page.

Next up: The Frogs will be back home to take on Texas Tech's Red Raiders this Saturday at Schollmaier Arena. Tipoff is at 5 pm.

