Men's Basketball:  How to Watch TCU at Texas Tech

It's no secret the Frogs have been doing particularly well this season, with an overall record of 16-5. They are 5-4 in conference play.

At 3pm today, they will be taking on the Texas Tech Raiders (ranked No. 9) in Lubbock. As of now, Tech is 18-6, and 7-4 in conference play.

TCU will be coming into today's game off a prior win against Oklahoma State, 77-73. Meanwhile, Tech is still smarting from a defeat at the hands of Oklahoma, 70-55.

As ever, TCU's men's basketball team has prevailed largely due to its impressive rebounding prowess, having dominated Oklahoma State 37-24, 14 of which were defensive.

Due to a wrist injury, Mike Miles has been missing in action, against both Kansas State (against whom we lost) and OSU (against whom we won). Miles is expected to play today. As of now, Chuck O'Bannon Jr. has been performing impressively, with a career-high 19 points in two of the last four games. In contrast, Texas Tech's highest scorer, Bryson Williams, has been averaging 13.3 points per game.

The tipoff is at 3 pm, in the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

TV: It can be viewed on ESPN+.

Radio: Alternatively, fans can listen to the game on AM 570 KLIF with Brian Estridge and John Denton

Finally, there will be live updates on Twitter, if one follows the KillerFrog page.

Next up: The Frogs will be back home to take on Iowa State at Schollmaier Arena. That game is set for Tuesday at 8 pm.

