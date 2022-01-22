Men's Basketball: How to Watch TCU vs. Iowa State

Those Frogs fans everywhere still alive following our last three games against Kansas State, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State, are anxious for TCU to return, with a vengeance, against Iowa State. Not that I'm in the business of speculating about such matters, but I, personally, have made a general request to the team that they triumph over Iowa State by a minimum of 20 points. Let's hope the boys are paying attention.

In our favor: we have some great players, and we are killing it in rebounds. Boasting such luminaries as Mike Miles, Emanuel Miller, Damion Bough, and Chuck O'Bannon Jr, we have every reason to believe the Frogs will be able to put plenty of points on the board. Then we have Micah Peavy on defense, whose points per possession rests at .4, ranking in the top percentile nationally.

It's all about the rebound. There, TCU leads the Big 12, and ranks in the top 6 nationally per game.

So what of Iowa State? Their record, 14-4, is comparable to TCU's. They have lost four of their last five games in the Big-12, so needless to say, they are going to be hungry. Also, they will have the home court to their advantage. Then there is history to consider, having beaten TCU 13-12, and are 7-4 against TCU in Ames.

So let's stop biting our nails and begin furrowing our brows and flaring our nostrils. Our men's basketball team has something to prove, and I've no doubt they know how to going about doing it.

The TCU Horned Frogs will be meeting the Iowa State Cyclones at the Hilton Coliseum at 3 pm in Ames, Iowa.

TV: It can be viewed on ESPN2.

Radio: Alternatively, fans can listen to the game on AM 570 KLIF with Brian Estridge and John Denton

Finally, there will be live updates on Twitter, if one follows the KillerFrog page.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.