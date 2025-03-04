Killer Frogs

WATCH! TCU WBB: Coach Mark Campbell and Guard Hailey Van Lith Meet With Media

Before heading to Kansas City for the conference tournament, TCU women's basketball head coach Mark Campbell and guard Hailey Van Lith spoke about winning the Big 12 regular season title, preparing for the conference tournament and the team's historic season.

Tori Couch

Hailey Van Lith and the TCU women's basketball team are the top seed heading into the Big 12 Conference tournament.
/ Brian McLean/KillerFrogs
No. 10 TCU women's basketball will head to Kansas City on Wednesday for the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship. Head coach Mark Campbell and guard Hailey Van Lith met with the media Tuesday and talked about the team's historic season so far. Campbell touched on the team's preparations for the conference tournament, the goals still ahead and how the team has evolved. Van Lith spoke about how she has grown as a player at TCU, what it meant to bring home the program's first Big 12 title and how her teammates have embraced her as a leader.

The Horned Frogs are the one seed in the tournament and earned a double bye into the quarterfinals. TCU will play on Friday, March 7 at 1:30 p.m. on ESPNU against either Arizona (8 seed), Colorado (9) or Houston (16).

Head Coach Mark Campbell

Guard Hailey Van Lith

Tori Couch
TORI COUCH

Tori Couch loves the chaos and beauty associated with college athletics, particularly football and basketball. Tori even experienced it first-hand while working in Division I athletic departments. She has covered college athletics since her days as a TCU student and now writes for different media outlets including RedditCFB. 

