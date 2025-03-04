WATCH! TCU WBB: Coach Mark Campbell and Guard Hailey Van Lith Meet With Media
No. 10 TCU women's basketball will head to Kansas City on Wednesday for the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship. Head coach Mark Campbell and guard Hailey Van Lith met with the media Tuesday and talked about the team's historic season so far. Campbell touched on the team's preparations for the conference tournament, the goals still ahead and how the team has evolved. Van Lith spoke about how she has grown as a player at TCU, what it meant to bring home the program's first Big 12 title and how her teammates have embraced her as a leader.
The Horned Frogs are the one seed in the tournament and earned a double bye into the quarterfinals. TCU will play on Friday, March 7 at 1:30 p.m. on ESPNU against either Arizona (8 seed), Colorado (9) or Houston (16).