TCU Men's Basketball:  How to Watch TCU at West Virginia

The TCU men's basketball team (19-10; 8-9 in conference) will be on the road today to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (14-16; 3-14 in conference) at 1 pm in Morgantown.

TCU has much to be proud of. After a winning streak that included triumphs over No. 12 Texas Tech and No. 6 Kansas, TCU stumbled in the second half of their rematch against the latter. Nevertheless, defeating two teams that were then both ranked in the Top 10 is no small feat, and it is to be noted they almost swept the higher-ranked contender.

Now, the regular season is almost done, and March Madness is upon us. And though West Virginia, with an abysmal record in conference play, may seem like small potatoes, the Frogs would do well not to allow hubris to interfere with their determination to win. Because make no mistake: the Big 12 is white hot this year, and one thing this basketball season has taught us is anything can happen: anyone can win.

In their last match, TCU came out on top by a score of 77-67.

Tipoff is at 1 pm.

TV: It can be viewed on ESPN+.

Radio: Alternatively, fans can listen to the game on AM 570 KLIF with Brian Estridge and John Denton

Finally, there will be live updates on Twitter, if one follows the KillerFrog page.

Next up: The Frogs will compete in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship on Thursday, March 10. Their competitor is to be determined.

